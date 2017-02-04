Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
StokeStoke City

Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino not my problem any more'

West Bromwich Albion's Welsh Head Coach Tony Pulis gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7, 20
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis claims he does not "give a damn" any more about recently departed striker Saido Berahino and says he is no longer "my problem".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 13:49 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has welcomed Saido Berahino's departure from the Hawthorns and admits that he does not "give a damn" any more about the 23-year-old.

The striker, who served an eight-week suspension when he was at West Brom, is now on the books of Stoke City after completing a move to the Bet365 Stadium in January.

Pulis's comments follow newspaper reports claiming that Berahino was banned after failing an out-of-competition drugs test.

"Anything Stoke asked for, we told them the truth," Pulis told BBC Sport. "We never picked him again because his fitness levels, mental levels, were never what we wanted.

"This club has been absolutely fantastic towards Saido. The way it's protected him, the way it's looked after him. He should be really, really grateful.

"Personally, I don't give a damn now. I've spent two and a half years at this club and he's not my problem anymore. I wish him all the best."

Berahino is likely to be included in the Stoke squad ahead of their visit to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Saido Berahino, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Mark Hughes confirms Saido Berahino served FA ban amid reports of drugs breach
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
West Brom boss Tony Pulis refuses to confirm Saido Berahino failed drugs test
 Salomon Rondon celebrates with Saido Berahino after finding the opener during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United on March 6, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'Salomon Rondon unsettled by family problems rather than China offer'
Pulis: 'Berahino not my problem any more'West Brom sign Marc Wilson on loanAitor Karanka: 'Draw a fair result'Marc Wilson set for West Brom loanResult: Middlesbrough hold Baggies to draw
Team News: Chambers, Friend absent for BoroChinese club to bid for West Brom forward?West Brom not interested in IvanovicBaggies linked with Zenit defenderMazzarri confirms offers for Odion Ighalo
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Stoke City News
Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Mark Hughes confirms Saido Berahino served FA ban amid reports of drugs breach
 Stoke City striker Peter Crouch applauds the fans after being taken off during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Result: Peter Crouch hits 100th Premier League goal as Everton hold Stoke City
 Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
West Brom boss Tony Pulis refuses to confirm Saido Berahino failed drugs test
Pulis: 'Berahino not my problem any more'Crouch delighted to reach PL centuryTeam News: Schneiderlin makes first Everton start at StokeBojan Krkic seals Mainz loan switchSaido Berahino "so grateful" to Stoke
Mark Hughes confirms Walters surgeryReport: Sunderland want Charlie AdamFenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'Hughes vows to get Berahino "back on track"Pulis: 'Berahino needs to get act together'
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version