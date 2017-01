Team News: Jerome Sinclair comes in for Watford

© SilverHub

Jerome Sinclair is one of five players to be brought back into the first-team fold for Watford as they welcome Middlesbrough.

Jerome Sinclair is one of five players to be brought back into the first-team fold for Watford as they welcome Middlesbrough. Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos; Kabasele, Doucoure, Behrami, Capoue, Holebas, Deeney, Okaka Middlesbrough: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson; Fabio, De Roon, Leadbitter, Forshaw, Friend; Stuani, Negredo More to follow.