Watford are reportedly considering parting ways with manager Walter Mazzarri, despite the club comfortably avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Watford have reportedly decided to consider the position of manager Walter Mazzarri at the end of the season.

The Hornets currently sit in 13th place - the same position they achieved last season - but it appears that the Italian is yet to do enough to secure a second year at Vicarage Road.

According to The Mirror, some of his first-team squad remain unconvinced about his credentials and members of the club's hierarchy are unhappy with his lack of desire to speak English at press conferences.

While Watford have never faced the threat of relegation, their early exits from both the EFL Cup and FA Cup could also count against the Italian.

Mazzarri has emerged victorious in 12 of his 37 matches in charge of the club, meaning that he possesses a lower win percentage than predecessor Quique Sanchez Flores who was sacked despite leading Watford to the FA Cup semi-finals.