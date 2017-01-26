Watford sign M'Baye Niang on loan

Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Premier League side Watford announce the loan signing of 22-year-old forward M'Baye Niang from AC Milan.
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Watford have announced the loan signing of M'Baye Niang from AC Milan.

The 22-year-old has penned a deal with the Premier League club until the end of the 2016-17 campaign, although the Hornets have the chance to make the move permanent next summer.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have both previously been linked with moves for the attacker, but Watford have completed the deal ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

Niang, who will wear the number 21 for his new club, has scored three times and registered two assists in 18 Serie A appearances for Milan this season.

The former France Under-21 international joined Milan from Caen in 2012, but only managed one goal in his first 38 appearances for the Italian giants.

AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang in action against Verona on August 24, 2013
