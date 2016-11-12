World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
1-1
SerbiaSerbia
Bale (30')
Bale (35'), Allen (54'), Ledley (69'), Williams (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Mitrovic (86')
Nastasic (45'), Stojkovic (88'), Katai (90')

Result: Aleksandar Mitrovic denies Wales valuable victory in Cardiff

Wales manager Chris Coleman looks on during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Aleksandar Mitrovic heads home late on to cancel out Gareth Bale's earlier opener, as Wales and Serbia play out a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 22:34 UK

Wales's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup suffered a further blow this evening as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Serbia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Dragons were well on course for the victory required to close the gap on Republic of Ireland at the top of Group D, only for Aleksandar Mitrovic to pop up late on to cancel out Gareth Bale's first-half opener.

A third stalemate in a row means that Wales are now winless against the Eagles in nine attempts, with this tie leaving them four points off leaders Ireland, who they face next in Dublin four months from now.

The first shot of a tight contest arrived 11 minutes in when Bale, who for so long looked like being the match winner yet again, worked some space 20 yards from goal and sent the ball just over the bar.

Serbia grew more into the game after a conservative start in South Wales, coming close to scoring the key breakthrough goal when Branislav Ivanovic used his strength and height to head the ball towards the line, where Neil Taylor was well positioned on the post to hack it clear.

It was proving to be a first half of limited chances, but that soon changed after a nothing ball down the right flank was not given up on by Hal Robson-Kanu, who harried Matija Nastasic into giving away possession and then picked out Bale on the edge of the area.

The Dragons' star man did not need a second invitation to shoot, firing the ball past Vladimir Stojkovic who was rather rooted to the spot and unable to keep it out.

Bale has now played a part in 15 goals in his last 14 Wales outings, and he almost had another assist to his name just two minutes later when a fine team move ended with Robson-Kanu glancing a header narrowly wide of the target.

The half slowly began to peter out from that point on, though Nemanja Matic did blast a bullet strike down the middle for Wayne Hennessey to keep out on the 45-minute mark to send out a little warning to the hosts.

Wales started the second half brightly, with Bale's free kick from long range dipping into a dangerous zone for Stojkovic to palm away, but it was the Eagles who were seeing more of the ball.

Much like in the opening 45 minutes, the game was largely being played out in midfield as the chances - and shots - at either end were being kept to a bare minimum.

The stop-start nature disrupted the flow of things, with the Dragons - held here by Georgia in their last outing - doing well to restrict their opponents to few touches on the ball in dangerous areas.

It was not enough in the end, though, as a Bale shot which came back off the post allowed Serbia to break up the other end, a cross from the right being glanced in off the far post by Mitrovic to earn his side a point.

That was just Serbia's third attempt on target all evening, yet it proved to be enough to keep the Eagles in second place and better positioned to claim that one automatic qualification spot for Russia 2018.

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Ivanovic: 'Arnautovic should leave Stoke'
>
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Branislav Ivanovic, Neil Taylor, Hal Robson-Kanu, Matija Nastasic, Vladimir Stojkovic, Nemanja Matic, Wayne Hennessey, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Home nations handed fines for poppy displays
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Chris Coleman given Special Recognition Award at Wales Sport Awards
 Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Gareth Bale injury 'not as bad as initially feared'
Gethin Jones considering Australia switchBBC SPOTY contenders announcedNorthern Ireland, Wales face FIFA investigationThree Wales players make TOTY shortlistBale: 'Giggs is my greatest ever teammate'
Wales boss Coleman 'wanted in China'Ivanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'Vokes: 'Wales still in with a chance'Coleman: 'Wales did enough to win'Joe Ledley: 'We need to stay positive'
> Wales Homepage
More Serbia News
Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic in action against Scotland during their World Cup qualifying match on March 26, 2013
Branislav Ivanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'
 Wales manager Chris Coleman looks on during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
Chris Coleman: 'Wales did enough to beat Serbia'
 Joe Ledley in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Joe Ledley: 'Wales need to stay positive despite Serbia draw'
Bale: 'Two points dropped against Serbia'Result: Aleksandar Mitrovic denies Wales valuable victoryLive Commentary: Wales 1-1 Serbia - as it happenedIvanovic: 'Arnautovic should leave Stoke'Result: ROI's Murphy secures point in Serbia
Republic of Ireland fixture passes inspectionIvanovic: 'ROI toughest opponents for Serbia'Coleman, O'Shea return to Ireland trainingEuro 2016 missing men XIMatic weighing up Serbia retirement
> Serbia Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version