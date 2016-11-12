World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
1-1
SerbiaSerbia
Bale (30')
Bale (35'), Allen (54'), Ledley (69'), Williams (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Mitrovic (86')
Nastasic (45'), Stojkovic (88'), Katai (90')

Sam Vokes: 'Wales can still qualify for World Cup'

Sam Vokes of Wales in action during the International Friendly match between Wales v Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium on August 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Wales striker Sam Vokes insists that his side are still very much in the hunt for World Cup qualification despite their draw with Serbia leaving them four points adrift.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 18, 2016 at 23:20 UK

Wales striker Sam Vokes has insisted that his side can still qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite their 1-1 draw with Serbia yesterday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's late goal made it three draws in succession for Chris Coleman's side, leaving them third in Group D, four points adrift of leaders Republic of Ireland.

However, Wales will take on Ireland in their next qualifier in March, and Vokes stressed that a win in Dublin would blow the group wide open once again.

"It's early days and we're still well in this group. We're only four games in, so there's a lot to play for," he told reporters.

"But this result does make that Ireland game more important. I wouldn't say it is must-win, but it is a massive game. If we win there it will open the group right up. It was a bitter blow at the end but we looked really good going forward.

"We'll go to Ireland full of confidence because we've obviously done well recently. We know we've got to deal with the expectations now coming on the back of the summer. I think we have done that, we've just got to come back now and focus on the game in March."

Wales are now unbeaten in their last six World Cup qualifying games.

Joe Ledley in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Read Next:
Joe Ledley: 'We need to stay positive'
>
View our homepages for Sam Vokes, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chris Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Wales News
A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Home nations handed fines for poppy displays
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Chris Coleman given Special Recognition Award at Wales Sport Awards
 Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Gareth Bale injury 'not as bad as initially feared'
Gethin Jones considering Australia switchBBC SPOTY contenders announcedNorthern Ireland, Wales face FIFA investigationThree Wales players make TOTY shortlistBale: 'Giggs is my greatest ever teammate'
Wales boss Coleman 'wanted in China'Ivanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'Vokes: 'Wales still in with a chance'Coleman: 'Wales did enough to win'Joe Ledley: 'We need to stay positive'
> Wales Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version