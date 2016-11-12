Wales striker Sam Vokes insists that his side are still very much in the hunt for World Cup qualification despite their draw with Serbia leaving them four points adrift.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's late goal made it three draws in succession for Chris Coleman's side, leaving them third in Group D, four points adrift of leaders Republic of Ireland.

However, Wales will take on Ireland in their next qualifier in March, and Vokes stressed that a win in Dublin would blow the group wide open once again.

"It's early days and we're still well in this group. We're only four games in, so there's a lot to play for," he told reporters.

"But this result does make that Ireland game more important. I wouldn't say it is must-win, but it is a massive game. If we win there it will open the group right up. It was a bitter blow at the end but we looked really good going forward.

"We'll go to Ireland full of confidence because we've obviously done well recently. We know we've got to deal with the expectations now coming on the back of the summer. I think we have done that, we've just got to come back now and focus on the game in March."

Wales are now unbeaten in their last six World Cup qualifying games.