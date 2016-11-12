World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
1-1
SerbiaSerbia
Bale (30')
Bale (35'), Allen (54'), Ledley (69'), Williams (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Mitrovic (86')
Nastasic (45'), Stojkovic (88'), Katai (90')

Chris Coleman: 'Wales did enough to beat Serbia'

Wales manager Chris Coleman looks on during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
Wales boss Chris Coleman says that his side did enough to earn all three points against Serbia despite having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Slavoljub Muslin's side.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 23:13 UK

Wales coach Chris Coleman has suggested that his side did enough to earn all three points against Serbia despite having to settle for a point against Slavoljub Muslin's charges this evening.

The Dragons had appeared most likely to earn maximum points from the World Cup qualifying fixture after Gareth Bale put the home side ahead, but Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in late on to leave the final score at 1-1.

"Fine lines. We hit the post at one end, the ball bounces out between two of our players, they hit the post and it goes in. We looked after their strengths very well, they are a good team," Coleman said after the game, according to BBC Sport.

"But apart from one save for Wayne Hennessey in the first half I can't remember much action. It was always going to be tough. i was delighted with the players, I thought we did enough to win the points.

"We have to play Ireland twice. they are the team who are setting the standard at the top. It is interesting, it is fantastic. If we had beaten Georgia then a point tonight is OK, we would be on track. The players are absolutely devastated."

Wales currently hold third place in Group D on six points, having played four games of their qualification campaign.

Joe Ledley in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
