Wales boss Chris Coleman says that his side did enough to earn all three points against Serbia despite having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Slavoljub Muslin's side.

The Dragons had appeared most likely to earn maximum points from the World Cup qualifying fixture after Gareth Bale put the home side ahead, but Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in late on to leave the final score at 1-1.

"Fine lines. We hit the post at one end, the ball bounces out between two of our players, they hit the post and it goes in. We looked after their strengths very well, they are a good team," Coleman said after the game, according to BBC Sport.

"But apart from one save for Wayne Hennessey in the first half I can't remember much action. It was always going to be tough. i was delighted with the players, I thought we did enough to win the points.

"We have to play Ireland twice. they are the team who are setting the standard at the top. It is interesting, it is fantastic. If we had beaten Georgia then a point tonight is OK, we would be on track. The players are absolutely devastated."

Wales currently hold third place in Group D on six points, having played four games of their qualification campaign.