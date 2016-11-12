Live Commentary: Wales 1-1 Serbia - as it happened

Wales were denied victory late on by Aleksandar Mitrovic as they were made to settle for a 1-1 draw against Serbia in Cardiff.
The Dragons, desperately requiring a victory to close the gap at the top of Group D, went ahead on the half-hour mark through a Gareth Bale strike.
Chances were few and far between all evening, but the visitors - who had earlier seen Branislav Ivanovic's header cleared off the line - found a leveller in the final four minutes to rescue a valuable point.
Relive how the 90 minutes of action unfolded with Sports Mole's live text coverage below.
WALES XI: Hennessey, Gunter, Chester, Williams, Taylor, Allen, Ledley, Ramsey, Bale, Robson-Kanu, Vokes
SERBIA XI: Stojkovic, Ivanovic, Maksimovic, Nastasic, Rukavina, Obradovic, Matic, Milivojevic, Kostic, Tadic, Mitrovic
Ashley Williams: "It's massive. It has a bit of a similar feel to that Belgium game. We need to give the fans something to get excited about early on. Then we want them to have that same atmosphere from that one to drive us on."
Branislav Ivanovic: "This game is the most important for us in recent history. From this match we choose our way - one that leads to Russia or one that shows that everything that we have done so far is not enough."
