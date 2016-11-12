Live Commentary: Wales 1-1 Serbia - as it happened

Chances were few and far between all evening, but the visitors - who had earlier seen Branislav Ivanovic 's header cleared off the line - found a leveller in the final four minutes to rescue a valuable point.

The Dragons, desperately requiring a victory to close the gap at the top of Group D, went ahead on the half-hour mark through a Gareth Bale strike.

Wales were denied victory late on by Aleksandar Mitrovic as they were made to settle for a 1-1 draw against Serbia in Cardiff.

6.45pm Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Hello and welcome to's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Serbia at the Cardiff City Stadium. We are only three games into the campaign but already this is a crucial clash for the hosts, who can ill afford to slip-up for the second game running this evening as they trail their top-placed opponents by two points.

6.47pm The two other games in Group D this evening have already kicked off, which will have a huge baring on these two sides ahead of a ball being kicked in the Welsh capital. Updates from those fixtures shortly, but before that let us first turn attention to some confirmed team news from the Cardiff City Stadium, which makes for interesting reading from a Wales perspective.

6.49pm TEAM NEWS! WALES XI: Hennessey, Gunter, Chester, Williams, Taylor, Allen, Ledley, Ramsey, Bale, Robson-Kanu, Vokes SERBIA XI: Stojkovic, Ivanovic, Maksimovic, Nastasic, Rukavina, Obradovic, Matic, Milivojevic, Kostic, Tadic, Mitrovic

6.51pm The big news as far as the home side are concerned is that manager Chris Coleman has sprung a surprise of sorts by going with four at the back. It has been a while since the Dragons have lined up that way in a competitive match, certainly from the off, but the hosts' hand was very much forced due to the absence of Ben Davies and James Collins. Paul Dummett was expected to come in at wing-back, though that is not the case and instead it appears to be a 4-2-3-1.

6.53pm All-in-all Coleman makes three changes to the side held to a draw here by Georgia last month, with Hal Robson-Kanu another surprise inclusion in the starting lineup, joining Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen. The return of Ramsey is huge, of course, as the Arsenal ace has had to sit out his side's last four fixtures due to a mix of suspension - for the Portugal semi-final - and injury. Do not understate just how big a player Allen is to this Dragons side, though - the Stoke City man's importance only being highlighted last time out in that 1-1 tie with the Georgians.

6.55pm Allen has also added goals to his game this term, scoring six in all this term to completely smash his previous best return. The Stoke midfielder is expected to start in a more familiar deep role this evening, however, alongside Joe Ledley who will also be given permission to link that backline with attack in a formation that we have not seen from the Dragons in a long, long time. Gareth Bale is the other player in that three-man attacking midfield, looking to add to an impressive run that has seen him contribute to 14 goals in his last 13 games.

6.57pm Ben Davies is the one big loss for Wales this evening, while Dave Edwards and Andy King were always expected to make way thanks to the return of key midfield duo Ramsey and Allen. Coleman's choice to go with a 4-2-3-1 set-up does make sense on the face of it, mind, as the Dragons need to get right at the visitors this evening. Neil Taylor is a tad fortunate to retain his place due to some dire club form this term, while the ever-present Chris Gunter is on the opposite flank.

6.59pm In terms of the visitors, there was a big debate over who would start at left wing-back. Ivan Obradovic is the man to get the nod, despite a serious lack of playing time this season, which will be - you would expect - a weak link for Wales to expose. Aleksandar Kolarov is absent this evening due to suspension, leaving boss Slavoljub Muslin with little choice but to turn to the back-up option.

7.01pm It will now be interesting to see how this match pans out from a tactical viewpoint, because Serbia have gone - as expected - with a three-man backline and two flying wing-backs. That is usually the system favoured by Coleman, but with five men now in the Dragons' midfield, it could be a real battle in that area of the pitch. It is hard to state just how big a loss Kolarov is to this side, though, and that is a position for the hosts to now target.

7.03pm Kolarov was actually on the scoresheet the last time Serbia visited here a few of years back, as were Filip Djordjevic and Lazar Markovic. Neither of them make the cut this time around, but there is plenty of Premier League pedigree in this team, both past and present, with a top-flight champion in the Eagles' ranks in the form of Matija Nastasic. Branislav Ivanovic is also selected at the back, while Nemanja Matic and Dusan Tadic also get the nod higher up the field.

7.05pm Aleksandar Mitrovic is the man who will lead the line for the visitors this evening, looking to build on a positive recent run of form. The Newcastle United ace has scored four goals in his last three games for the Magpies, while also bagging a brace against Austria in his national side's last outing. It is a very strong-looking Serbia team, but at the same time Coleman's men will also fancy their chances man-for-man - they do have Bale, Ramsey and Allen in their ranks, after all.

7.07pm Aaron Ramsey returns to Wales' starting lineup this evening as one of three changes, having missed the last four games due to injury and suspension. What a huge boost that is for the Dragons, who also have Joe Allen back among their starters and also Hal Robson-Kanu. The big news is that Chris Coleman has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation and not his favoured five-at-the-back system. © AFP

7.09pm Time to bring you some full-time results from elsewhere in Group D now, and it does not make great reading from a Welsh - or indeed Serbian - perspective. The Republic of Ireland have climbed to the top of the standings after picking up a huge 1-0 victory over a below-par Austria in Vienna. Georgia and Moldova played out a 1-1 draw, meanwhile, with both results only going to emphasise how costly those two points from a possible six were last month as far as Coleman is concerned.

7.11pm Wales remain in third place ahead of this match in Cardiff, while Serbia are second - now three points adrift of leaders Republic of Ireland. Despite that margin being opened up, the Eagles will surely take a point from this fixture if offered to them, knowing that they have still got to welcome tonight's opponents to Belgrade in seven months' time, as well as facing off against Martin O'Neill's men. This really will be the tightest of groups.

7.13pm Following on from that previous point, this was always expected to be the tightest of the nine groups when the draw was initially made last year. One of the weakest top seeds but two of the stronger bottom seeds - it is a group where anything goes, as witnessed a little earlier with Georgia - so impressive against Wales here just a month ago - being held to a 1-1 draw by the so-called whipping boys in Moldova. You would expect those two bottom-placed sides to continue picking up the odd point here and there.

7.15pm Wales were actually a little fortunate to earn a point from that home meeting with Georgia here four weeks ago, as they threw all they had at their opponents late on and left themselves exposed; only a dreadful miss from the opposition late on seeing them escape with a share of the spoils. That result came after a more credible draw in Austria, although Ireland's win there tonight goes to show that the Dragons will perhaps be kicking themselves not to have held onto a lead that they twice held in Vienna.

7.17pm Coleman's men did brush aside Moldova here in their opening fixture, though, thanks to goals from Sam Vokes, Joe Allen and Gareth Bale (2). That leaves them third in Group D on five points, trailing leaders Ireland by the same number of points with 21 still to play for. The Dragons will not fancy travelling to Dublin for their next outing with that deficit still standing, so three points are surely must tonight. Some will say it is a must-no-lose; others are adamant that it is must win.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS! These two sides have officially met just twice before in competitive action; Serbia coming out on top in both of those games by a comfortable margin. The Eagles famously won 6-1 in September 2012 on the darkest of nights in Welsh football; a night that actually acted as a turning point for Chris Coleman has he decided that it was time to do things his own way. A year on from that disastrous showing Serbia won 3-0 in South Wales - some things just never change!

7.21pm Since that defeat to Serbia here a few years back, Wales have won 12, drawn six and lost just three of the subsequent games. That form was not only enough to take the Dragons to France this summer for the European Championship finals, but also all the way to the final-four stage. It really was a magical run, but now focus is firmly on reaching that first World Cup finals in 60 years. Defeat tonight and that will seem like a distant reality.

7.23pm One of those defeats came in Zenica a little over a year ago - a real bittersweet result as the Dragons had already done enough to secure qualification to Euro 2016 thanks to results elsewhere. The next competitive loss came against England in Lens seven months later - another which does not seem all that bad now as the Dragons not only finished above their rivals but also made it further in the tournament. The third defeat was tough to take, though - a 2-0 semi-final loss at the hands of Portugal.

7.25pm Chris Coleman has worked wonders since taking charge of Wales, though it was not always quite that way. Not until the 6-1 thrashing to Serbia in Novi Sad did he opt to finally do things his way following on from Gary Speed's tenure; replacing Aaron Ramsey as captain, bringing in some new faces across the side and, perhaps biggest of all, reverting to a more defensively-solid structure. © Getty Images

7.27pm DID YOU KNOW? Wales' 6-1 defeat in Novi Sad was their heaviest loss in 16 years since a similar thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands. The Dragons have lost just one of their last 12 matches on home soil since tasting defeat to the Eagles in that reverse fixture in World Cup 2014 qualifying, winning six and drawing five. That solitary setback came against, ironically enough, the Netherlands 12 months ago.

7.29pm It is worth mentioning, also, that Wales have also never defeated Serbia in their other guises. In 11 matches against Serbia, Serbia & Montenegro and Yugoslavia, the Dragons have lost eight and drawn three. On a more positive note from the hosts' perspective, boss Chris Coleman can equal John Toshack's 2008 record of six games won in a calendar year; an achievement which, if he can tick it off, will end this special year in Welsh football on a real high.

7.31pm Serbia head to South Wales in a confident mood, having taken seven points from their first nine points to remain in strong contention to take that one automatic qualification berth. Muslin has worked wonders since taking over in May, going unbeaten so far and helping to lift the Eagles back to the place where they feel they belong following such a dismal qualifying campaign last time out for Euro 2016 - finishing fourth in a five-team group, with two wins from eight.

7.33pm This is Muslin's 20th managerial job in a career now spanning 27 years, and his task is to very much finish top of this winnable group. To achieve that target the Eagles may see this as a game that they must win, but a draw - which will leave them two points behind leaders Ireland, albeit with favourable matches to come - will be a sign that they are on the right track. Defeat, though, and all of a sudden they will be overtaken by their opponents.

7.35pm Serbia have so far defeated Moldova 2-0 and Austria 3-2 following their opening-game draw with Ireland. After this potentially pivotal clash, they head to Georgia next March before welcoming Wales to Belgrade for a summer showdown in June. It is worth mentioning that Muslin's men have yet to face Moldova - the bottom-placed side in Group D with a -10 goal difference - either home or away yet.

7.37pm With kickoff at the Cardiff City Stadium now a little under 10 minutes away, let us turn attention to some pre-match comments from both camps. Ashley Williams: "It's massive. It has a bit of a similar feel to that Belgium game. We need to give the fans something to get excited about early on. Then we want them to have that same atmosphere from that one to drive us on." Branislav Ivanovic: "This game is the most important for us in recent history. From this match we choose our way - one that leads to Russia or one that shows that everything that we have done so far is not enough."

7.39pm Interesting comments from Ivanovic in particular there, as he claims this is the "most important" game in Serbia's recent history. Well that is not quite the case as far as the Dragons are concerned - they did have a semi-final in a major competition to take part in recently, after all - but this really is huge. Wales cannot afford to fall five points adrift of both Serbia and Ireland - three points are a must.

7.41pm Williams described the build-up to this game as being similar to the Belgium clash a couple of years back. Back then Wales were still a team unable to really challenge the big boys, though, whereas now they head into this game almost expected to pick up a positive result. The atmosphere is certainly similar to that game in Euro 2016 qualifying - plenty of noise being made in Cardiff all afternoon.

7.43pm It has been a year of real highs for Wales; a year that has seen them compete in their first major finals in close to 60 years and one that saw them reach the final four of said competition. It could end on a real low should they lose this evening's clash, though, as defeat will leave them five points adrift of the top two. If this is not quite a must win then it is certainly a must-not-lose. Here we go... © Getty Images

1 min KICKOFF! Wales get us under way in Cardiff, sporting their traditional red and white home strip. Serbia, in white and blue this evening, ask questions over their opponents' backline instantly but Williams was alert to the danger.

3 min Bale out on the right-hand side of the three-man midfield, alongside Ramsey and Robson-Kanu. Interesting to see how the latter gets on this evening, with his playing time since the Euros in the summer very limited after taking so long to find a new club.

5 min These opening five minutes have pretty much panned out as expected - both teams looking to get bodies forward, knowing that three points are certainly attainable. Goals look likely at this rate, although no real chances thus far.

7 min Bale wins the home side a corner which Ledley swings into a dangerous position, but it is easily dealt with in the end. Robson-Kanu joining Vokes high up the pitch at the moment, with Bale being allowed to roam around pretty much as he pleases.

9 min Serbia's turn to come forward now, but no chances are taken at the back and the ball is nodded straight out of play when it arrives inside the box. Wales looking far less solid at the back - understandable considering they're a man light in that department.

11 min SHOT! First shot of the evening comes via the boot of an up-for-it Bale, who twists one man and does another before blasting over the bar from 20 yards out. An ominous sign from the visitors' perspective in the early stages!

13 min These tactics from Coleman are working so far, as Bale is picking up the ball in pockets of space on the edge of the box. The ball is worked to Ramsey on this occasion, with his shot being deflected behind for another corner.

15 min Serbia far more reserved of the two sides, understandably. Muslin will see a point as a far more positive result than the hosts, and the new man in charge has essentially got seven along the back when Wales put attacks together.

17 min OFF THE LINE! The change in formation means that, when Williams charges out and fails to get the ball, Kostic is in behind. He can only win a corner but that almost proved to be good enough - Ivanovic getting the beating of three home players only for Taylor to clear off the line.

19 min Wales the team looking more comfortable in possession, but they have had just the one shot from range so far while their opponents had one attempt stopped on the line. First goal will almost certainly prove pivotal in how this one pans out.

21 min Best piece of play of the match so far, as Robson-Kanu chases a ball down the wing on the break and feeds in Ramsey. The Arsenal midfielder could not quite get it under control when inside the box, though, and it was collected by Stojkovic.

23 min Antonio Rukavina is picked out in acres of space toward the right-hand touchline, but his cross is overhit and none of his teammates were around to touch it home. Serbia showing more attacking intent since that Ivanovic chance.

25 min Allen loses possession in midfield and, yet again, Kostic has a free run at the Wales backline. His shot was disappointing in the end, dragged a good yard wide of goal to the relief of Stoke midfielder Allen. Serbia looking the more threatening now.

27 min Tadic twists and turns before blasting a shot on target. Williams was well positioned to get his head in the way of the ball; if he hadn't then Hennessey's net would surely have been breached. Wales having to do plenty of defending at the moment.

29 min Tadic has a bit of a 'mare, as he takes on a shot from 35 yards out which continues to rise over the bar. Plenty of men over on that occasion, with Serbia growing more and more in confidence. Wales unable to put an attack together of any note in a while.

31 min GOAL! WALES 1-0 SERBIA (GARETH BALE)

32 min Well the return of Robson-Kanu went under the radar this evening - Ramsey and Allen are the more technically gifted players, after all - but his harrying has just earned Wales a breakthrough goal. A nothing ball down the right wing was collected by a Serbian defender, but the West Brom attacker won back possession and fed in Bale, who took one touch to settle himself and another to blast home from 20 yards out.

34 min CLOSE! Bale has now contributed to 15 goals in his last 14 outings - stats unmatched by any other player on the international stage when combining both goals and assists. He played a part in this next big chance, too, as a cross from the left was headed inches wide by Robson-Kanu.

36 min YELLOW CARD! Taylor is penalised for a high boot, which Bale is unhappy about and is quickly across to have a few words with the official. Referee Alberto Undiano Mallenco reaches into his pocket and gets out the game's first yellow.

38 min Home fans furious as Tadic takes his time to receive some treatment. The big screen soon cuts to the Southampton man who has blood pouring out of his nose and suddenly they begin to realise that he is perhaps not quite milking it!

40 min The game has become very bitty since Robson-Kanu's near miss soon after the breakthrough goal, which will suit Wales just fine as it is they who sit in the lead. Coleman will probably take half time now so that he can regather his troops.

42 min Fans out of their seats as Robson-Kanu gets his head to a cross, which looked for a second to be trickling toward the back post. Not enough pace on it in the end, however, and it was easily dealt with in the end. Half time a few minutes away now, but expect two or three minutes' added time.

44 min Another stoppage in play as Robson-Kanu catches an opponent with a stray hand. Serbia taking control of the game over the past five minutes or so but they have failed to create any sort of opening since going behind in South Wales.

45+1 min SAVE! A first save of the evening for Hennessey to make, as Matic shifts the ball to the side of Ramsey and unleashes a fierce drive down the middle which the Palace keeper is able to get two strong hands two. Right down his throat, really.

45+2 min YELLOW CARD! A booking for Matija Nastasic after bringing down Ramsey in a cynical manner. That will now see the Schalke star miss the trip to Georgia in March next year. Just the two minutes added on at the Cardiff City Stadium, so the whistle will sound shortly.

45+3 min HALF TIME: WALES 1-0 SERBIA

8.35pm Wales lead Serbia 1-0 at the interval, thanks to yet another Gareth Bale strike. That goal puts him two behind record goalscorer Ian Rush now in his national side's colours - and what a huge moment it was in a match of such tight margins. The visitors have had their moments but just lacked that killer quality in front of goal.

8.38pm The first shot of a tight contest arrived 11 minutes in when Gareth Bale worked some space 20 yards from goal, before sending the ball over the bar. Serbia grew more into the game after a conservative start in South Wales, coming close to scoring the key breakthrough goal when Branislav Ivanovic used his strength and height to head the ball towards the line, where Neil Taylor was well positioned on the post to hack it clear.

8.41pm It was proving to be a first half of limited chances, but that soon changed after a nothing ball down the right flank was not given up on by Hal Robson-Kanu, who harried Matija Nastasic into giving away possession and then picked out Bale on the edge of the area. The Dragons' star man did not need a second invitation to shoot, firing the ball past Vladimir Stojkovic who was rather rooted to the spot and unable to keep it out.

8.44pm Bale had now played a part in 15 goals in his last 14 Wales outings at this point, and he almost had another assist to his name just two minutes later when a fine team move ended with Robson-Kanu glancing his header narrowly wide of the target. The half slowly began to peter out from that point on, though Nemanja Matic did blast a bullet strike down the middle for Wayne Hennessey to keep out on the 45-minute mark to send out a little warning to the visitors.

8.47pm Still plenty to play for in the second half of this Group D qualifier, then, with just the one goal in it. Wales will not look to sit back on this slender advantage, knowing that their opponents have the ability to break down a stubborn backline, so perhaps the best form of defence will be to attack in this instance. © Getty Images

46 min RESTART! Serbia get us back up and running against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium, looking to drag themselves back into the game to claim at least a point. The visitors will likely take a point at this stage, but no changes made by either boss.

48 min Not a great deal of change in the match, as it remains tightly contested pretty much right across the field. What I will say is that one goal will unlikely do for Wales, with their opponents now knowing that they have to throw it all at the Dragons.

50 min SAVE! No distance is too far for Bale, who takes on one of those trademark dipping free kicks from 35-40 yards out which Stojkovic is happy to just shove aside. It was not completely cleared, but Ledley could not get enough power on Ramsey's centre.

52 min YELLOW CARD! Matic's nose is still in a bad state, with the little cotton bud doing no good to stem the flow of blood - he will have to come off soon, surely. Allen wipes out Tadic to earn himself a yellow card, joining Bale in doing so.

54 min Wales under the cosh a little now, which leads to supporters turning to a rendition of the Welsh national anthem to inspire the players on the field. Thirty-five minutes to hold on yet, so Coleman may change things slightly to ensure that his men are not forced to sit back too much.

56 min Bale slips in Gunter who sees his cross well blocked aside. The game has become very narrow over the last few minutes, but still Serbia are unable to create any sort of opening. Two efforts so far - one cleared off the line and one easily saved by Hennessey.

58 min Nastasic bundles into Robson-Kanu, who stays down in some pain. It does appear to be a genuine injury, but the cynic in me reckons it is down to the forward needing a little breather. He has barely played since the summer but has put in another terrific shift.

60 min Robson-Kanu comes back on to the pitch following some treatment. Coleman must be tempted into making a change shortly, particularly with two controlling central midfield options on the bench in King and Edwards. Ramsey and Robson-Kanu will soon be running on empty.

62 min The game is still rather bitty, but all that is doing is helping to run the clock down. All of a sudden we are into the final third of the game at the Cardiff City Stadium; time ticking down for the Serbs who are still in desperate need of a goal.

64 min Ledley gambles, gets it wrong and brings down Tadic for his troubles. Ramsey, Bale and Ledley each dropping their levels over the past few minutes, showing just how much effort has gone into this match so far. Still Coleman waits for that first change.

66 min Tadic floats the free kick into the box to keep this danger alive, but Hennessey reads it brilliantly and is there to collect. Wales now knocking the ball around to take the sting out of the game, with Tom Lawrence being readied to come on.

68 min WALES SUB! The first change of the match finally arrives, with just over 20 minutes left to play. Robson-Kanu has lasted slightly longer than expected, but he now makes way for Ipswich Town loanee Tom Lawrence.

70 min YELLOW CARD! The clumsiest of yellows for Ledley, who bundles over Matic - a player who has well and truly been in the wars tonight. A small shout for handball, meanwhile, as the ball skims Allen's arm in the box.

72 min SERBIA SUB! Play is further disrupted by the introduction of Aleksandar Katai, who comes on for Kostic. Still just the one shot in this second half, which came via the boot of Bale early on when sending a free kick down the middle.

74 min Wales having to do plenty of defending, but it is not at all desperate. Serbia doing little with possession, unable to truly create anything and not particularly looking as though they will breach this Red Wall. Ramsey the latest to receive treatment on the pitch.

76 min As things stand, Wales will head into the four-month international hiatus sitting second in Group D. Serbia are currently third, meanwhile, with the two sides two points and three points off Ireland respectively. Lawrence has done well since coming on, helping to put in some blocks and run down the clock.

78 min Superb midfield work from Ledley to win back the ball, but Serbia get bodies back behind the ball. Ramsey looks to charge at them, though his first touch lets him down and he takes one right on the shin. Coleman needs to be smart with those next two subs.

80 min Bale, stationed up top and told to hold his position, has had little to do so far in this second half. The ball finally makes its way to him, though, and he does brilliantly to simply hold up the ball and draw a foul. Another minute eaten up!

82 min Serbia finally come to life, with a cross being sent across the face of goal from the right. Mitrovic was closest to it but could not quite reach the ball. A scare for Wales, who have been able to take a little breather over the past 10 minutes.

84 min WALES SUB! The sub that many expected late in the match, as Dave Edwards comes on for Joe Ledley. Good game management from Dragons boss Coleman, with just six minutes of the tight match now left to play in South Wales.

86 min GOAL! WALES 1-1 SERBIA (ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC)

87 min A cruel, cruel blow for Wales. Gareth Bale was slotted through on goal and saw his shot come back off the post, which led to Serbia breaking and scoring just a minute or so later. A cross from the right was met by Mitrovic, who brilliantly glanced the ball in off the far post.

89 min YELLOW CARDS! Wales supporters now urging their players on, with a minute of normal time left to play. Such a cruel blow for the Dragons, who never truly looked like conceding. Vladimir Stojkovic and Ashley Williams both see yellow in quick succession.

90+1 min Incredible stop from Stojkovic to deny Ramsey from close range, but the flag was - wrongly - up for offside, regardless. Now just two minutes of added time to play, with Wales' hopes of earning a win looking all but over in the Welsh capital.

90+3 min FULL TIME: WALES 1-1 SERBIA

9.42pm A result that is very difficult to take from a Wales perspective, then, as for so long they looked fairly comfortable at one goal to the good. That all changed in the final 10 minutes when Aleksandar Mitrovic superbly glanced the ball in off the far post, cancelling out Gareth Bale's earlier opener to ensure that the sides would share a point apiece in Group D.