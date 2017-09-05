Wales Under-21s slip to to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of an experienced Portugal Under-21s outfit in Tuesday's European Championship qualifying match in Chaves.

The Young Dragons opened their campaign with a 3-0 win in Switzerland on Friday but could not match the feat against a side featuring Euro 2016 winner Renato Sanches.

Joe Rodon's foul on Goncalo Guedes in the box prompted the referee to award the hosts a penalty, which Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves converted from the spot 25 minutes in.

Four minutes before the break, Gil Dias fed Guedes for Portugal's second goal, leaving Rob Page's charges with a mountain to climb.

Manchester United defender Regan Poole hit the woodwork for Wales on the hour, but Brentford's Chris Mepham was sent off late on for two bookable offences, ensuring Wales finished the match with ten men.

The result sees Wales drop to fifth in Group H.