Wales Under-21s beat Switzerland Under-21s 3-0 to begin their U21 Euro 2019 qualifying campaign in style.

Wales Under-21s have made a winning start to their U21 Euro 2019 qualifying campaign by earning a 3-0 victory over Switzerland Under-21s in Bern.

First-half goals from Tyler Roberts and debutant David Brooks put the Young Dragons on their way, before George Thomas added a third late in the match.

West Bromwich Albion attacker Roberts got the ball rolling for Wales just seven minutes into the contest when getting the better of Gregor Kobel in the opposition goal following a fine team move.

Brooks added a second via a dinked finish over Kobel from a tight angle as Wales, now under the management of Rob Page, began the match in style.

Luke Pilling was required up the other end of the field to keep out the opposition on a couple of occasions, as Switzerland finally began to assert some pressure.

It was the visitors who bagged the third goal of the evening, however, through a fine Thomas finish from the angle after charging into the box from the right-hand side.

Wales now sit second in the early Group 8 standings behind Romania, who have collected six point from their first two games.