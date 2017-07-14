Valencia reportedly face a battle with Galatasaray to acquire the services Zenit St Petersburg defender Luis Neto.

Valencia reportedly face a battle with Galatasaray to sign Zenit St Petersburg defender Luis Neto this summer.

Neto, 29, is contracted to Zenit until the summer of 2019, but it is understood that talks over a fresh deal have stalled.

According to Plaza Deportiva, Valencia are desperate to bring the centre-back to the Mestalla ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, but Turkish giants Galatasaray are also expressing an keen interest.

Neto, who is a 14-time Portugal international, started his professional career with Portuguese side Varzim, and also represented Nacional and Siena before moving to Zenit in the summer of 2013.

Nemanja Maksimovic, Fabian Orellana, Neto and Simone Zaza have all arrived at Valencia on permanent deals in this summer's transfer window.