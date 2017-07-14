New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Valencia target Zenit St Petersburg's Luis Neto

Zenit's Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts (2nd L) and teammate Zenit's Portuguese defender Luis Neto (L) celebrate their victoy after the UEFA Champions League group H football match Valencia CF vs FC Zenit at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on Septembe
© Getty Images
Valencia reportedly face a battle with Galatasaray to acquire the services Zenit St Petersburg defender Luis Neto.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 22:04 UK

Valencia reportedly face a battle with Galatasaray to sign Zenit St Petersburg defender Luis Neto this summer.

Neto, 29, is contracted to Zenit until the summer of 2019, but it is understood that talks over a fresh deal have stalled.

According to Plaza Deportiva, Valencia are desperate to bring the centre-back to the Mestalla ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, but Turkish giants Galatasaray are also expressing an keen interest.

Neto, who is a 14-time Portugal international, started his professional career with Portuguese side Varzim, and also represented Nacional and Siena before moving to Zenit in the summer of 2013.

Nemanja Maksimovic, Fabian Orellana, Neto and Simone Zaza have all arrived at Valencia on permanent deals in this summer's transfer window.

Carlos Casemiro of Real Madrid in action during the Copa del Rey, Round of 32 2nd leg match between Real Madrid and Olimpic de Xativa on December 18, 2013
Read Next:
Casemiro: 'Real Madrid angry with loss'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Neto, Nemanja Maksimovic, Fabian Orellana, Simone Zaza, Neto, Football
Your Comments
More Valencia News
Sevilla's Portuguese defender Daniel Carrico smiles during a press conference at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on April 9, 2014
Report: Valencia face Daniel Carrico battle
 Zenit's Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts (2nd L) and teammate Zenit's Portuguese defender Luis Neto (L) celebrate their victoy after the UEFA Champions League group H football match Valencia CF vs FC Zenit at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on Septembe
Report: Valencia target Zenit St Petersburg's Luis Neto
 Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Four Spanish clubs interested in signing Stoke City's Bojan Krkic?
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromValencia 'in talks with Kurt Zouma'Valencia complete Neto signingReport: Roma want Valencia's Jose GayaBrighton announce Mathew Ryan signing
Everton, Newcastle weigh up Abdennour?Watford interested in Juventus goalkeeper?Brighton agree fee for goalkeeper Ryan?Brighton keen to sign Ryan from Valencia?Valencia 'bid £30m for Ander Herrera'
> Valencia Homepage
More Zenit St Petersburg News
Zenit's Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts (2nd L) and teammate Zenit's Portuguese defender Luis Neto (L) celebrate their victoy after the UEFA Champions League group H football match Valencia CF vs FC Zenit at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on Septembe
Report: Valencia target Zenit St Petersburg's Luis Neto
 Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Leandro Paredes signs four-year deal at Zenit St Petersburg
 Roma's Kostas Manolas and Lazio's Milinkovic Savic on December 4, 2016
Chelsea favourites to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas?
Chelsea rival Zenit for Kostas Manolas?Mancini 'wants Mario Balotelli at Zenit'Zenit appoint Mancini as new head coachEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Terry pays tribute to "legend" IvanovicIvanovic finalises move to ZenitIvanovic lands in Russia ahead of moveBaggies linked with Zenit defenderConte: 'We will try to respect Ivanovic'
> Zenit St Petersburg Homepage
More Galatasaray News
Zenit's Belgian defender Nicolas Lombaerts (2nd L) and teammate Zenit's Portuguese defender Luis Neto (L) celebrate their victoy after the UEFA Champions League group H football match Valencia CF vs FC Zenit at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on Septembe
Report: Valencia target Zenit St Petersburg's Luis Neto
 Gala's Wesley Sneijder arrives at Real Madrid's stadium on April 2, 2013
Galatasaray terminate Wesley Sneijder contract
 Galatasaray's Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen on October 23, 2013
Agent: 'Wesley Sneijder wants Sampdoria move'
Sneijder 'closing in on MLS move'Gomis completes Galatasaray switchPalace 'rival Lyon for Kenny Tete signing'Galatasaray confirm Bafetimbi Gomis talksStoke refuse to sell Imbula on cheap?
Galatasaray move for Chelsea's Pasalic?Perez attracting interest from Turkey?Stoke still waiting on Imbula offersGomis close to sealing Galatasaray move?RB Leipzig sign Bruma from Galatasaray
> Galatasaray Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 