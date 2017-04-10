World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

United States, Canada and Mexico announce joint 2026 World Cup bid

A general view of Brazuca and the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the Maracana before the adidas Brazuca launch on December 3, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The football federations of the United States, Canada and Mexico announce their plan to make a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Monday, April 10, 2017

The United States, Canada and Mexico have announced their plan to make a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

It will be the first tournament after the expansion from 32 teams to 48 and, if successful, would be the first time that a World Cup has been shared by three hosts.

European and Asian countries cannot bid for the 2026 World Cup due to FIFA's rotation policy, which means that the previous two host confederations - Europe in 2018 and Asia in 2022 - are excluded.

The CONCACAF trio confirmed their plan at a press conference on Monday at One World Trade Centre in New York.

Sunil Gulati, president of the US Soccer Federation, told reporters: "The United States, Mexico and Canada have individually demonstrated their exceptional abilities to host world-class events.

"When our nations come together as one - as we will for 2026 - there is no question the United States, Mexico and Canada will deliver an experience that will celebrate the game and serve players, supporters and partners alike."

The decision on who will host the event will be made in 2020.

USA manager Jurgen Klinsmann during the International Friendly match between Scotland and USA at Hampden Park on November 15, 2013






