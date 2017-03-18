Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Manchester City close to finalising £30m deal for Antonio Rudiger?

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly a £30m summer transfer target for Manchester City, but the Citizens could face competition from rivals Chelsea. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'plotting raid for Ross Barkley, Wilfried Zaha'

A report claims that Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley are both wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, who are willing to spend big to bring them to White Hart Lane in the summer. Read more.

Report: Diego Simeone's son wanted by Everton

A report claims that Everton will rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone, who has scored 10 goals in Serie A this season. Read more.

Manchester United, Arsenal 'scout AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'

Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus are all reportedly interested in signing £50m-rated AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko after sending scouts to watch him. Read more.

Yaya Toure: 'I want to stay at Manchester City'

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure insists that he wants to stay at the club despite having opened negotiations with teams in Italy and Spain over a possible move. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic agent rules out Napoli move

The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic rules out the prospect of the 35-year-old joining Napoli at the end of the season. Read more.

Sam Allardyce refuses to rule out permanent Mamadou Sakho deal

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce refuses to rule out the possibility of signing Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal, but admits that it would take a "big negotiation". Read more.

Agent: 'Yaya Toure could join Manchester United'

The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure refuses to rule out the possibility of his client joining local rivals Manchester United when his contract expires. Read more.

Agent: 'Yaya Toure in talks with different clubs'

The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure reveals that he has begun negotiations with a number of clubs over a possible move for his client. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Manchester City most difficult opponent'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns his side that Manchester City will be "the most difficult team to play" this season. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: "I'm so happy with the squad"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he is "so happy" with his squad amid reports that he plans to axe as many as 13 players this summer. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp admits "good talks" with Emre Can

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the club are holding "completely good talks" with Emre Can over a new deal. Read more.

Paul Lambert: Mike Williamson must "prove" worth

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that centre-back Mike Williamson must "prove" his fitness in the remaining games of the season in order to earn a new deal. Read more.

Report: Vincent Kompany set for Manchester City exit as Pep Guardiola plans clearout

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be one of a number of players getting axed by Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Son Heung-min on Sevilla, Inter Milan radar

Tottenham Hotspur forward and South Korea international Son Heung-min is said to be a transfer target for Sevilla and Inter Milan. Read more.

Stoke City agree fee with Porto over Bruno Martins Indi

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes reveals that the Potters have agreed a fee with Porto to sign defender Bruno Martins Indi permanently. Read more.