Transfer Talk Daily Update: Marco Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Henrik Dalsgaard

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 07:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Marco Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'
Hull City manager Marco Silva reveals that there have been no bids for rumoured Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Harry Maguire. Read more.

Real Madrid 'consider Benjamin Mendy swoop'
A report claims that Real Madrid could move for AS Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Report: Brentford close to signing Denmark international Henrik Dalsgaard
Brentford are close to agreeing a deal to sign Henrik Dalsgaard from Belgian side Zulte Waregem, according to reports. Read more.

Everton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster Henry Onyekuru'
Young Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru, currently plying his trade in Belgium with Eupen, is reportedly a £7m target for Everton. Read more.

Report: Brighton & Hove Albion set sights on Tammy Abraham
Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly joined the race to sign young striker Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea this summer. Read more.

Report: David de Gea agrees personal terms with Real Madrid
Reports in Spain suggest that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. Read more.

A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
