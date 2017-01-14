Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

RB Leipzig sign Dayotchanculle Upamecano

RB Leipzig sign 18-year-old defender Dayotchanculle Upamecano from Red Bull Salzburg for £9m. Read more.

Tony Pulis reveals Morgan Schneiderlin frustration

Tony Pulis admits that he wanted to bring Morgan Schneiderlin to West Bromwich Albion from Manchester United this month. Read more.

Sporting Gijon 'close to Cheick Tiote deal'

A report claims that Sporting Gijon are close to completing the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote. Read more.

West Ham United 'want £9m for Sofiane Feghouli'

A report claims that West Ham United will sell Sofiane Feghouli this month if they receive an offer in the region of £9m. Read more.

Valencia confirm Simone Zaza interest

Valencia boss Voro Gonzalez confirms that his club "are interested" in signing Juventus striker Simone Zaza in the January transfer window. Read more.

Tom Carroll 'closing on Swansea City move'

A report claims that 24-year-old midfielder Tom Carroll is close to completing a £4.5m move from Tottenham Hotspur to Swansea City. Read more.

Graeme Souness: 'Diego Costa big loss for Chelsea'

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness claims that the current situation surrounding Diego Costa could cost Chelsea the Premier League title this season. Read more.

Chelsea 'refuse to comment' on Diego Costa reports

A report claims that Chelsea 'refuse to comment' on suggestions that Diego Costa has been unsettled by a bid from the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Leeds United 'reject Premier League bids for Charlie Taylor'

A report claims that Leeds United turn down offers of £7m from West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace for left-back Charlie Taylor. Read more.

Chelsea's Diego Costa 'unsettled' by China interest

Reports claim that Diego Costa's future at Chelsea is in doubt after the striker received a big-money offer from the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Brad Guzan to remain at Middlesbrough until the summer?

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan will reportedly have to wait until the summer to complete a move from Middlesbrough to Atlanta United. Read more.

Premier League trio interested in Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco?

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco. Read more.

Fleetwood Town sign Liverpool youngster Joe Maguire

Fleetwood Town complete the signing of Liverpool defender Joe Maguire on a contract until 2019. Read more.

David Davis extends stay at Birmingham City

Birmingham City announce that midfielder David Davis has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at St Andrew's. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Haiti international Duckens Nazon

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that they have signed Haiti international Duckens Nazon on a deal until the end of the season. Read more.

Crystal Palace complete deal for Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace announce the signing of Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

David Moyes: Sunderland are not easy targets during January transfer window'

Sunderland manager David Moyes attempts to discourage bids for his best players by claiming that the club should not be seen as an easy target during January. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'John Terry going nowhere in January'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that John Terry will not be leaving the club this month amid reported interest from Bournemouth. Read more.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea 'monitoring Lionel Messi stuation'

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Lionel Messi's ongoing contract discussions with Barcelona. Read more.

Jose Mourinho: 'Memphis Depay bid was far from reasonable'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that they will not let out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay leave on the cheap after rejecting a bid from Lyon. Read more.

Sunderland reject Crystal Palace bid for Patrick van Aanholt

Sunderland manager David Moyes reveals that the club have rejected an offer from Crystal Palace for full-back Patrick van Aanholt. Read more.

Lyon confirm Memphis Depay as top transfer target

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio confirms that the club have made Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay their number one transfer target in the January window. Read more.

Simone Zaza 'agrees deal with Valencia'

Valencia reportedly agree a deal to sign Simone Zaza, who is currently on loan at West Ham United from Juventus. Read more.

Tony Pulis confirms West Bromwich Albion interest in Jeffrey Schlupp

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis confirms that he would "love" to sign Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester, but reveals that other positions are his priority. Read more.

Eddie Howe: 'No negotiations for John Terry'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe denies speculation that the club have made a loan enquiry for veteran Chelsea captain John Terry. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers duo edging towards exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Prince Oniangue and Ola John will reportedly depart the club this month. Read more.

Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet situation has been brewing'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says that the situation with Dimitri Payet has been "developing for a little while". Read more.

Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City

Hull City complete the double signing of strikers Oumar Niasse and Evandro. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain to move for Michy Batshuayi?

Paris Saint-Germain emerge as a potential destination for Chelsea struggler Michy Batshuayi. Read more.

Alex Neil criticises "ludicrous" transfer market

Norwich City manager Alex Neil describes the valuations in the transfer market as "ludicrous". Read more.

Owen Coyle: 'I have three transfer targets'

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle reveals that he has three transfer targets lined up this month. Read more.

Aston Villa keen on Tom Cairney?

Aston Villa are reportedly planning a £10m bid for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney. Read more.

Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?

Burnley reportedly enter the bidding for Norwich City winger Robbie Brady with a £13m offer. Read more.

Report: Lyon only club interested in Memphis Depay

Lyon are said to be the only side interested in signing Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay this month. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: Andrea Belotti bid story "fake news"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger dismisses stories of a rejected bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti as "fake news". Read more.

Arsene Wenger confirms Carl Jenkinson exit talks

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that defender Carl Jenkinson could leave the club "in the next two to three days". Read more.

Mark Hughes "hopeful" of Saido Berahino deal

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes reveals that he is "hopeful" of securing a deal for West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino. Read more.

Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'

Middlesbrough are reportedly hopeful of landing Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic in an £8m deal. Read more.

Arsene Wenger "very relaxed" over Ozil contract

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he is "very relaxed" about Mesut Ozil's contract situation with the club. Read more.

Report: Arsenal to bid for Alvaro Morata

Arsenal reportedly plan to make an "irresistible offer" for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. Read more.

Didier Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba reportedly agrees a one-year deal to end his career with Brazilian side Corinthians. Read more.

Jesse Lingard agrees new long-term Manchester United deal?

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is thought to have landed a new deal keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2021. Read more.