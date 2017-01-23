New Transfer Talk header

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 06:57 UK

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Hull City eyeing £13m Luka Milivojevic?
Premier League outfit Hull City could look to make a move for £13m-rated Olympiacos midfielder Luka Milivojevic, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Sunderland to swoop for Robbie Keane, Joleon Lescott?
Sunderland are reportedly hoping to bring in veterans Robbie Keane and Joleon Lescott this month. Read more.

Blackburn Rovers hold firm on Ben Marshall fee
Blackburn Rovers reportedly refuse to budge on their £2m valuation of Wolverhampton Wanderers target Ben Marshall. Read more.

Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough targeting RB Leipzig striker?
Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace are reportedly contemplating a move for RB Leipzig striker Oliver Burke. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann 'promised Manchester United no. 7 shirt'
Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann is reportedly promised the club's iconic number 7 shirt if he completes a switch from Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford. Read more.

Everton youngster close to sealing switch to West Ham United?
West Ham United are close to announcing the arrival of young midfielder Nathan Holland from Everton on a permanent deal, according to a report. Read more.

Manchester City chiefs 'to give Pep Guardiola major summer funding'
Manchester City's backers will give manager Pep Guardiola all the money he needs to overhaul his ageing squad next summer, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Dele Alli made top summer target for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will reportedly go ahead with their £50m summer bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, who is their number-one target for the summer window. Read more.

Paul Clement reiterates stance on Chelsea target Fernando Llorente
Paul Clement says that he wants to keep Fernando Llorente at Swansea City following his impressive two-goal display against Liverpool, despite interest from Chelsea. Read more.

Nice join race to sign Dimitri Payet from West Ham United?
Nice are ready to rival Ligue 1 rivals Marseille for the signing of West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet, who they reportedly want to take on loan. Read more.

Report: Hull City reject Middlesbrough bid for Robert Snodgrass
Hull City reportedly reject an offer from Premier League rivals Middlesbrough for winger Robert Snodgrass, worth in the region of £8m when add-ons are included. Read more.

Chelsea set £130m asking price for Diego Costa?
Chelsea reportedly place a price tag of £130m on striker Diego Costa amid interest from the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Yannick Carrasco celebrates his equaliser during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
