Report: Liverpool in advanced talks with Burnley defender Michael Keane

Liverpool are closing in on the £25m capture of Burnley defender Michael Keane, according to reports.

Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure

Gareth Bale is mulling over a possible departure from Real Madrid and has drawn up a shortlist of clubs that he would like to join, according to reports.

Dundee United sign Hibernian striker James Keatings on pre-contract agreement

Dundee United confirm the signing of Hibernian striker James Keatings on a pre-contract agreement until 2019.

Aston Villa defender Niall Mason completes move to Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers announce that they have completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Niall Mason on a two-year contract.

David Stockdale hints at Brighton & Hove Albion exit

Goalkeeper David Stockdale hints that he will leave Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his contract in the summer.

Cardiff City willing to pay £3m for Southampton forward Sam Gallagher?

Cardiff City are reportedly prepared to pay £3m to sign Southampton striker Sam Gallagher during the summer.

Las Palmas make move for Mario Balotelli?

Las Palmas reportedly offer a contract to Nice striker Mario Balotelli, who will become a free agent during the summer.

Claude Puel: 'Virgil van Dijk to remain at Southampton'

Southampton manager Claude Puel says that Virgil van Dijk will remain at St Mary's, despite speculation regarding his future.

Sheffield United re-sign Ched Evans

Sheffield United announce that they have re-signed Ched Evans from Chesterfield on a three-year deal.

Edinson Cavani open to future Napoli return

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani says that he is open to a return to Napoli later in his career.

Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero reportedly holds no interest in a controversial move to Manchester United, although his future at the club remains uncertain.

David Moyes urges Jordan Pickford to stay at Sunderland

Sunderland manager David Moyes warns goalkeeper Jordan Pickford against leaving the club this summer if he is not guaranteed first-team football elsewhere.

Atletico Madrid starlet Theo Hernandez 'passes medical at Real Madrid'

Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, who is currently on loan at Alaves, reportedly passes a medical at city rivals Real Madrid ahead of a possible summer move.

Kylian Mbappe 'not interested in Manchester United move'

AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe is reportedly uninterested in a move to Manchester United this summer due to concerns over Jose Mourinho's style of play.

Rafael Benitez plays down talk of Pepe Reina bid

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez cools speculation that he is lining up a reunion with Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina following his side's return to the top flight.

Pablo Zabaleta 'preparing for Manchester City exit'

Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta admits that his nine-year spell at the club is likely to come to an end when his contract expires this summer.

Leeds United, Reading chase Portuguese defender Frederico Venancio?

Leeds United and Reading reportedly take an interest in signing Vitoria de Setubal defender Frederico Venancio.

Six Premier League clubs hold interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford?

Six Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ahead of next season.

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reportedly agrees to sign for Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku hits out at transfer rumours

Everton forward Romelu Lukaku takes to social media to hit out at transfer rumours linking him with a transfer away from the Toffees.

Romelu Lukaku to choose Manchester United over Chelsea?

Everton forward Romelu Lukaku could reportedly opt to join Manchester United during the summer, rather than return to former club Chelsea.