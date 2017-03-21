Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Barcelona chief: 'Lionel Messi will definitely renew contract'

Lionel Messi is "happy in Barcelona" and will soon agree an extension to the deal that is due to run out in 2018, according to sporting director Robert Fernandez.

Sam Allardyce takes dig at Wilfried Zaha agent over exit rumours

Sam Allardyce accuses Wilfried Zaha's agent of 'stirring the pot' after again seeing the winger linked with a summer exit from Crystal Palace.

Jermain Defoe casts doubt on Sunderland future

Jermain Defoe admits that he might have to leave Sunderland at the end of the season if the Black Cats are relegated from the Premier League.

Report: Crystal Palace want Napoli's Ivan Strinic

A report claims that Crystal Palace will attempt to sign Napoli defender Ivan Strinic this summer.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe "very calm" over interest

AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe says that he is "very calm" amid the widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Dani Ceballos targeting long stay at Real Betis

Highly-rated Spaniard Dani Ceballos says that he is 'enjoying himself' at Real Betis and wants to remain with the Seville club.

Guillem Balague: 'Every club wants Kylian Mbappe'

Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says that "every club you can think of" wants to sign AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Tom Cleverley 'closing on Watford transfer'

A report claims that Tom Cleverley, who is currently on loan at Watford from Everton, is one game away from joining the Hornets on a permanent basis.

Gianluigi Donnarumma wants AC Milan extension

Teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma insists that he wants to sign a new long-term contract with AC Milan.

Guillem Balague: 'Antoine Griezmann happy at Atletico Madrid'

Respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that Manchester United will find it difficult to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur considering bid for AC Milan winger Suso?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a bid for AC Milan winger Suso, who has previously played Premier League football with Liverpool.

Chelsea to use Nathan Ake in bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?

Chelsea are reportedly considering offering Nathan Ake as part of a deal to try to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Report: Real Madrid consider Kasper Schmeichel

A report claims that Real Madrid could move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel at the end of the season.

Neymar: 'I want to play in England'

Barcelona forward Neymar reveals that he wants to play in the Premier League before hanging up his boots.

Robert Fernandez: 'Andres Iniesta to stay at Barcelona'

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez reveals that the Catalan giants want Andres Iniesta to stay at Camp Nou "for many years to come".

Agent: 'Marco Verratti to stay at Paris Saint-Germain'

In-demand midfielder Marco Verratti will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until at least the summer of 2021, says his agent Donato Di Campli.

Everton 'face Gylfi Sigurdsson battle'

A report claims that Everton face a fight to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City at the end of the season.

Marquinhos wants Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos urges his club to sign AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe, who has already scored 19 goals this season.