Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Report: Watford want £35m for skipper Troy Deeney

Wes Bromwich Albion and Leicester City have reportedly been told that they can only sign Troy Deeney from Watford if they hand over £35m. Read more.

Slaven Bilic: West Ham United after "game-changers" ahead of next season

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic confesses that he needs to add "quality players" to his squad if they are to challenge in the top half of the division next season. Read more.

Manchester United 'finalise defensive transfer shortlist'

A report claims that Jose Mourinho has handed chairman Ed Woodward a three-player shortlist to shore up Manchester United's defensive ranks for next season. Read more.

Jasper Cillessen considering Barcelona exit due to lack of minutes

Jasper Cillessen will fight for his spot in Barcelona's starting lineup next season, but admits that leaving in January is an option if he is not given a chance. Read more.

Derby County looking to sign Burnley midfielder George Boyd?

Derby County manager Gary Rowett is reportedly looking to sign Burnley midfielder George Boyd on a free transfer. Read more.

Bacary Sagna becomes latest player to leave Manchester City

Defender Bacary Sagna becomes the fourth player to leave Manchester City on Thursday after it was announced that he would exit the club at the end of his contract. Read more.

Willian: 'I am very happy at Chelsea'

Chelsea midfielder Willian says that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge, despite reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United. Read more.

Chelsea chose Tammy Abraham over Gabriel Barbosa?

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte reportedly turned down the chance to sign Gabriel Barbosa - now at Inter Milan - because of his faith in Tammy Abraham. Read more.

Willy Caballero to leave Manchester City next month

Manchester City announce that goalkeeper Willy Caballero will leave the Etihad Stadium after three years at the club. Read more.

Manchester City announce Jesus Navas departure

Midfielder Jesus Navas is to leave Manchester City when his existing contract expires at the end of next month. Read more.

Gael Clichy to leave Manchester City in summer

Manchester City announce that defender Gael Clichy will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires on June 30. Read more.

Report: Manchester United hopeful of keeping David de Gea after Europa League win

Manchester United are now hopeful of keeping reported Real Madrid target David de Gea after qualifying for the Champions League, according to reports. Read more.

M'Baye Niang keen to avoid Watford transfer?

Striker M'Baye Niang reportedly tells the club's owner Gino Pozzo that he does not want to remain at Watford. Read more.

Liverpool reject Celtic bid for Harry Wilson?

Celtic reportedly fail in a bid to secure a season-long loan deal for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson. Read more.

Everton accept Ross Barkley will not sign new contract?

Everton reportedly accept that Ross Barkley will not sign a new contract with the club, but make a stance by insisting that his asking price will remain at £50m. Read more.

Newcastle United join race for William Carvalho?

Newcastle United reportedly become the latest English club to show an interest in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho. Read more.

Ernesto Valverde wants Ander Herrera reunion at Barcelona?

Ernesto Valverde - who is expected to be named as the new Barcelona coach on Monday - reportedly wants to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera. Read more.

Steve Cook pens long-term deal with Bournemouth

Bournemouth announce that defender Steve Cook has penned a new long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium. Read more.