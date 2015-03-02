Olympics nav header

The Football Association is planning to enter men's and women's Great Britain teams into the Rio 2016 Olympics, the British Olympic Association confirms.
Tuesday, March 3, 2015

The Football Association is looking to enter men's and women's Great Britain teams into the Rio 2016 Olympics, the British Olympic Association has confirmed.

Home nations players featured in Team GB sides at the London 2012 Games but the Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh football associations refused to take part.

Although it was originally believed that it would be a one-off, the FA is said to have written to its counterparts, highlighting its intentions and asking if they wish to take part.

A BOA official is quoted by talkSPORT as saying: "We have received confirmation from the FA of their intention to enter into the qualification process for Rio 2016 for both men and women's tournaments."

In addition, FIFA would have to sanction the move.

