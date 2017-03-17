Former Newcastle United ace Steven Taylor opens up on his 'hatred' of Sunderland and admits that he still finds it tough to get over previous defeats to the Black Cats.

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has admitted that he still does not see eye-to-eye with Sunderland fans, labelling the city as "a horrible place".

The 31-year-old has never been one to shy away from stoking the fire, earning him a reputation as a fan favourite during his two-decade stint at St James' Park.

Taylor has once again looked to provoke a reaction by launching another attack on Sunderland, while also claiming that he still struggles to get defeats to the Magpies' Tyne-Wear rivals out of his system.

"It is a horrible place. People know the situation between me and Sunderland. They don't like me, I don't like them," he told the Daily Mail. "The hatred is what I love about playing against them, especially having 46,000 Mackems hate you as much as they do. It's great, and I hate them.

"The defeats always stay in mind. It's the sight of happy smiling Mackems that I don't like but unfortunately we got beaten a couple of times by them."

Taylor now plies his trade for Ipswich Town, featuring on two occasions for the Championship club since joining in the January transfer window.