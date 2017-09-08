Mark Hughes backs transfer window change

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes backs the Premier League's decision to close the transfer window before the season starts.

The league's 20 clubs yesterday approved a motion to close the window sooner with a majority vote of 14, meaning that from next term, the deadline for clubs to make new signings will be 5pm on the last Thursday before the season begins.

The plan has drawn some criticism, however, as clubs from leagues across Europe will still be able to poach Premier League players until their own domestic windows close.

"In terms of managing the group it makes sense," Hughes told reporters today. "It's important to know exactly what players you have and for the players themselves as well.

"Sometimes when it drifts into the season it breeds a little bit of uncertainty. We don't really know how it will pan out in terms of the Premier League closing the window and others not. Quite possibly others will follow suit.

"It's a big voice in world football. But they might wait to see if they have an advantage in the first window."

Stoke made two senior signings this summer after the Premier League had begun, bringing in Kevin Wimmer on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur as well as securing the loan capture of striker Jese from Paris Saint-Germain.