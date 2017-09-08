Stoke City manager Mark Hughes reveals that he wanted to keep Bojan Krkic at the Bet365 Stadium, rather than loan the forward to Alaves.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has revealed that he wants Bojan Krkic to return to the club after his loan spell at Alaves.

Bojan spent the second half of last season at Mainz, but Hughes had made the decision to keep the former Barcelona attacker at the Bet365 Stadium for the current campaign before the player expressed a desire to return to Spain.

However, Hughes has not shut the door on Bojan continuing his time at Stoke after a spell competing in La Liga.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "Bojan Krkic was a difficult one to let go because I would have preferred he saw his future here but he felt it lay elsewhere.

"I hope he returns to the club. He's had his most successful spell since leaving Barcelona here."

Since signing for Stoke in 2014, Bojan has netted 15 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions.