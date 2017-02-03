Mark Hughes confirms Saido Berahino served FA ban amid reports of drugs breach

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes confirms that Saido Berahino served an eight-week FA ban following reports that he failed a drugs test.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has confirmed that Saido Berahino served an eight-week ban during his time at West Bromwich Albion following reports that the forward failed a drugs test. More to follow.

