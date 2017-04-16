Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly drawing up a new deal for star midfielder Dele Alli that would see him become one of the club's top earners.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly drawn up a new contract for Dele Alli in a bid to dampen interest from Real Madrid.

The attacking midfielder is going from strength to strength for Spurs, scoring 16 goals and claiming seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances this season.

Even though Alli only signed a revised contract last September, The Mirror claims that he is considered such an asset for Spurs that they are looking into offering him a new deal to put him among the club's highest earners.

The report goes on to suggest that the 21-year-old's new deal - his third in 16 months, should it be signed - would extend his stay to at least 2023 and guarantee him a minimum of around £40m in that time.

Alli, who made his name at MK Dons, joined Spurs in 2015 for £5m and is also said to be on the radar of Barcelona.