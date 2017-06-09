Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane says that he "aspires" to be regarded in the same bracket as Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has acknowledged that he would like to be regarded in the same "world-class bracket" as Cristiano Ronaldo at some stage in his career.

Kane has finished at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts in the past two campaigns, netting 10 more times than any of his nearest rivals.

However, he has admitted that he has work to do in order to be rated as one of the best strikers in the world, and he has revealed that he "aspires" to achieve the same accolades as Real Madrid's Ronaldo.

The 23-year-old told reporters: "You see Ronaldo do that game in, game out, in the finals, in the semi-finals. That's what I aspire to be. He's a great role model.

"That's hopefully something I can achieve one day. I want to be classed in that world-class bracket, but I know I'm not there yet.

"Part of it is proving it on the international stage. At club level I've had a good few seasons. It's now about taking that next step, playing international football in the big games, having big moments."

Kane is currently preparing for England's World Cup qualifier against Scotland after admitting that he needs to improve on the international stage.