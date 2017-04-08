Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure warns Tottenham Hotspur that his side will have "nothing to lose" when they visit White Hart Lane on Saturday.

The Hornets will make the trip to North London off the back of consecutive wins over Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion which have lifted them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Doucoure acknowledged that Spurs will provide stiff opposition for his side, but believes that the visitors will be able to play with more freedom than their hosts due to their relatively comfortable league position.

"Tottenham is a very strong team and will put up a very good fight against us. But we have won two games (in a row) and I think we have to go there with confidence to try to win away," he told reporters.

"The pressure is on Tottenham. Now we are ninth we don't have a chance to be relegated and Tottenham fight for the title.

"The pressure is on them, we have nothing to lose and have to play free like against West Brom. If we can do that you can see what we can do."

Spurs must first take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium this evening - a match which could see them close the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points.