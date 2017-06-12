Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli insists that he will not change the aggressive element of his game despite questions over his temperament.

Alli has already served a couple of bans for disciplinary transgressions during his relatively short career, most notably a three-game suspension for punching West Bromwich Albion midfielder Claudio Yacob last year.

The 21-year-old was also criticised for a rash challenge on Gent's Brecht Dejaegere which earned him a straight red card during his side's Europa League clash, but Alli believes that his aggressive streak is an important part of his game.

"I know there are mixed opinions about it but that's the player I am and it's been in my game ever since I was a youngster. It's not something I am looking to change to be honest. Obviously I have made a few mistakes and hopefully you can tell that I have learnt from them but, like I say, it's not something that I am worried about," he told the Daily Mail.

"After the West Brom game I regretted that straight away. It was one of those moments that I have learnt from and I've not done anything like that again. There was also the challenge in the Europa League. I know it looked really bad and it was a really bad tackle but I know, myself, that I would never go out to hurt someone. It was just a poorly timed tackle and I apologised to the guy straight away.

"To be doing a challenge like that on someone is horrible. Horrible for me as well to think about it. I apologised and felt sorry and I've learnt from it, it was a mistake. But maybe if I didn't have that in my game I wouldn't have achieved as much as I have done so far at this age. Like I say, I am going to keep doing what I do and keep looking to improve. You have to make mistakes to learn from them and I have learnt from every one so far."

Alli is currently on international duty with England and featured in his side's 2-2 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday.