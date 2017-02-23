Feb 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-2
Gent
Eriksen (10'), Wanyama (61')
Vertonghen (64'), Walker (74'), Dier (85'), Wanyama (88'), Winks (89')
Alli (39')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Kane (20' og.), Perbet (82')
Dejaegere (23'), Saief (26'), Kalinic (45'), Verstraete (83'), Coulibaly (86')

Christian Eriksen: 'Tottenham Hotspur were not good enough'

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen admits that his side were not good enough over two legs following their Europa League exit at the hands of Gent.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted that his side were not good enough over two legs against Gent in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Spurs welcomed the Belgian outfit to Wembley this evening looking to overturn a one-goal deficit, and it took just 10 minutes for Eriksen to restore parity in the tie with the opening goal of the night.

However, Harry Kane's own goal 10 minutes later left Spurs needing two more to progress, and their hopes were not helped by a straight red card for Dele Alli's reckless challenge shortly before half time.

Victor Wanyama gave Spurs a lifeline on the hour mark, but Jeremy Perbet, who also scored in the first leg, came off the bench to level things up at 2-2 on the night and send Spurs crashing out of the competition.

"We are very disappointed with what we did today and over two games against Gent," Eriksen told BT Sport.

"They did not have a shot in the first half but still got a goal. We gave it away after getting in front. We weren't good enough in our finishing or our final pass.

"Overall, we did what we could. The ref was not on our side either. Even with 10 men we had chances to get the winner. We can blame the ref but we had our chances and we weren't good enough."

Spurs will now focus on domestic matters, with Stoke City visiting White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
