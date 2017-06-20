Spain are desperate to get their hands back on the trophy after missing out in 2015, and they will expect to seal another triumph given the strengthen of the squad that they have taken to Poland.

Two years ago, Portugal were runners-up in this competition but due to their inferior goal difference, a draw against one of the tournament favourites will effectively not be enough.

After both nations won their opening fixtures in Group B, they are aware that victory on Tuesday night would put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match at Under-21 Euro 2017 between Portugal Under-21s and Spain Under-21s .

60 min SHOT! Another shot at the Spain goal, another effort kept out by Arrizabalaga. Sanches makes a sweet connection with his half-volley but it is far too close to the goalkeeper.

56 min BOOKING! Ceballos goes into the book for Spain after a late challenge in the centre of the pitch. The referee did not need to think twice about that.

52 min CHANCE! How have Spain not doubled their advantage? Bellerin passes when he should shoot but the ball falls to Asensio all on his own around 14 yards out. His strike beats the goalkeeper but Edgar makes a remarkable block on the line!

50 min CHANCE! Fernandes has been superb this evening but he still can't get his name on the scoresheet. He cut inside onto his right foot after a mistake in the Spanish defence but he couldn't find the far corner with his curling effort.

47 min CHANCE! Portugal should equalise. Fernandes is able to get a free shot away from 20 yards but his swerving effort is straight at Arrizabalaga, who manages to get something in the way.

46 min Portugal get us back underway.

8.33pm The half-time whistle goes and Spain lead thanks to Saul's excellent individual effort. Portugal have been much the better side but they have work to do to keep their hopes of progression alive.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Portugal Under-21s 0-1 Spain Under-21s

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time.

43 min SHOT! The handling of Arrizabalaga has been very impressive, and he does well here to get hold of Cancelo's attempt from distance.

40 min SHOT! Sandro has remained on the periphery of this game but he should at least hit the target here, perhaps even score. He got a half-volley away on the edge of the penalty area but he could only direct his strike from 20 yards wide of the post.

37 min CHANCE! This should probably be 2-0. Asensio leads a break down the right-hand side and is through-ball finds the run of Bellerin. The Arsenal full-back gets his shot away but his effort is too close to Varela.

33 min SHOT! We have not seen much of Deulofeu but he almost extends Spain's advantage with a super effort from the corner of the penalty area. He tried to curl the ball into the far corner, but it missed the target by a couple of yards.

30 min We reach the half-hour mark with Portugal continuing to be the better team and who are creating the better opportunities, but with Spain ahead through that Saul's goal. Remember, a draw won't be good enough for Portugal, so they effectively need at least two goals to remain in the tournament.

26 min SHOT! Portugal are certainly not shy to get shots away from distance. Fernandes is the next to try his luck but it's too close to Arrizabalaga.

23 min SHOT! Portugal almost find an instant response through Guedes, but he hooks his shot wide from 20 yards. Portugal have been the better team but Spain are fully into their stride now.

21 min The eventual finish takes a big deflection past the goalkeeper but forget that, this is a sensational goal from Saul. He nutmegs his closest marker before taking on a further three players before finding the bottom corner from just inside the area. Spain lead against the run of play.

21 min GOAL! Portugal Under-21s 0-1 Spain Under-21s (Saul)

18 min We are finally starting to see Spain play the kind of patient game they would have been hoping to begin this contest with. However, their first move breaks down with one player being needlessly offside.

15 min It would be harsh on Spain to suggest that Portugal are outplaying them, but they are definitely controlling the pace of this game. When Spain do get hold of the ball, it is back in their own half. They are effectively having to play on the break.

11 min WOODWORK! Portugal hit the post! Podence tries his luck from distance and his strike hits the inside of the post and is cleared. Arrizabalaga was beaten in the Spain goal.

10 min Aside from a couple of crosses into the penalty area, we have not seen much of Spain. We are keeping an eye on Ramirez, who is very likely to sign for Everton in the coming days.

6 min SHOT! More good play from Portugal and after a cross is only half-cleared, Fernandes drills a volley a couple of yards over the crossbar. He's a little bit disappointed. He felt as though he could test Arrizabalaga.

4 min BOOKING! It has been a positive start from the Portuguese without looking like threatening a shot on goal. However, they already have a man in the book with Neves lunging in wildly on Ceballos.

1 min Spain get us underway.

7.41pm It's time for the teams to make their way out. There's a lot more supporters in attendance for this one than there was for Serbia versus Macedonia...

7.36pm PREDICTION! While Portugal have plenty of talent at their disposal, we cannot back against Spain here. They are stacked with talent, especially in attacking areas, and we think they will run out 3-1 winners in Gdynia.

7.33pm As for Spain, two alterations have been made from their 5-0 demolition of Macedonia. Denis Suarez is a surprise omission for Dani Ceballos, while Jonny Castro is in for Jose Luis Gaya at left-back. Marco Asensio was the star of the show in their previous game and we can probably expect more of the same tonight.

7.30pm The main news coming from the Portugal changing room is the inclusion of Renato Sanches , who is given a starting role after only being among the substitutes three days ago. Diogo Jota is the man to drop out. Newcastle United and Southampton fans also get another chance to take a look at Ruben Semedo, who they missed out on in the transfer market as he opted for Villarreal instead.

7.27pm SPAIN UNDER-21s Kepa; Bellerin, Vallejo, Mere, Jonny; Llorente, Niguez; Asensio, Ceballos, Deulofeu; Sandro

7.26pm PORTUGAL UNDER-21s: Varela; Cancelo, Ie, Ruben Semedo, Rodrigues; Carvalho, Neves, Fernandes; Sanches, Podence; Guedes

7.25pm Anyway, enough rambling for now. It is time for some team news. You may recognise a few of the players involved.

7.24pm In terms of the group, Serbia and Macedonia are effectively out of the equation and it leaves these two teams fighting it out for top spot. Due to their superior goal difference, a draw will be enough for Spain ahead of their last game with Serbia, but Portugal will qualify for the last four should they win this evening and get past Macedonia.