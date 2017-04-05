Two late goals from Southampton help the Saints to a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Southampton have produced a grandstand finish in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, downing the Eagles 3-1 courtesy of two late goals.

The scoreline was tied at 1-1 until the 84th minute when Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse struck in quick succession to secure maximum points for the Saints.

The Saints were quick off the starting blocks and they gave their opponents an early scare when Shane Long blazed a shot just wide of the post in the opening minute.

Claude Puel's side remained on the front foot and looked odds on to break the deadlock minutes later when James Ward-Prowse sent Long clean through on goal, only for the Irishman to scuff his effort wide.

More to follow...