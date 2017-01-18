Southampton set up an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal after beating Norwich City 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium.

Shane Long scored in added time to earn Southampton a 1-0 win over Norwich City in their FA Cup third-round replay at St Mary's Stadium.

The match looked to be heading into extra time following a goalless 90 minutes, until the Ireland international popped up and converted at the second attempt late on.

Victory for Southampton - just their second of any sort in seven outings - sets up a meeting with Arsenal on the South Coast at the end of the month, while also easing some of the pressure on boss Claude Puel.

Norwich, who headed into this game on the back of an even worse run of form - just three wins in 16 - failed to register a single shot on target all night, compared to Southampton's whopping figure of 10 attempts.

Michael McGovern's first real piece of action was to keep out a Josh Sims shot a quarter of the way through the match, just moments before doing likewise to thwart Jay Rodriguez in front of goal.

The Southampton onslaught would arrive in the second half, however, as both James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond fell short when picked out in good positions; McGovern coming out on top to keep Norwich level.

Eventual matchwinner Long sent a shot of his own wide of the target after cutting onto his right boot, while Cuco Martina failed to find a way through from 25 yards out.

McGovern looked to have done enough when called into action to take the game all the way to extra time, but Long had different ideas and was able to bundle the ball home at the second time of asking following a cross from Sam McQueen.