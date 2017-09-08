Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been fined £4,000 and given a two-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has been handed a two-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

The 51-year-old was sent to the stands by the referee after clashing with Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson in their EFL Cup second-round clash at the Macron Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 88th minute following Barry Bannan's challenge on Filipe Morais during the game, which finished as a 3-2 win for Bolton.

Carvalhal was subsequently charged with misconduct by the FA and found guilty at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

He has also been fined £4,000, while Parkinson has been fined £2,000 after admitting misconduct and accepted the standard penalty.

Wednesday sports scientist Andy Kalinins was also charged for misconduct following a 90th minute incident in the same game.

He will serve an immediate two-match touchline ban after admitting the charge, as well as being fined £3,000.