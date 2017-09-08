Carlos Carvalhal handed fine and two-match ban by Football Association

Carlos Carvalhal manager of Sheffield Wednesday looks on during the pre season friendly match between Ilkeston and Sheffield Wednesday at the New Manor Ground on July 15, 2015
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has been fined £4,000 and given a two-match touchline ban by the Football Association.
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 16:24 UK

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has been handed a two-match touchline ban by the Football Association.

The 51-year-old was sent to the stands by the referee after clashing with Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson in their EFL Cup second-round clash at the Macron Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 88th minute following Barry Bannan's challenge on Filipe Morais during the game, which finished as a 3-2 win for Bolton.

Carvalhal was subsequently charged with misconduct by the FA and found guilty at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

He has also been fined £4,000, while Parkinson has been fined £2,000 after admitting misconduct and accepted the standard penalty.

Wednesday sports scientist Andy Kalinins was also charged for misconduct following a 90th minute incident in the same game.

He will serve an immediate two-match touchline ban after admitting the charge, as well as being fined £3,000.

Barry Bannan of Scotland in action during the UEFA EURO 2012 Group I qualifying match between Scotland and Lithuania at Hampden Park on September 6, 2011
Owls turn down Hull bid for Bannan?
