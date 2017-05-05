Result: Sevilla, Real Sociedad share the spoils

Ten-man Real Sociedad come from behind to secure a point in Friday night's La Liga clash with Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon.

Ten-man Real Sociedad came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sevilla in Friday night's La Liga clash at the Estadio Ramon.

Sevilla dominated the first 45 minutes of action, twice coming close through Sergio Escudero and Wissam Ben Yedder before taking the lead in the 41st minute.

The opening goal came from Pablo Sarabia, who reacted first to a loose ball inside the Sociedad box before sweeping into the top corner as the home side led entering the half-time break.

Sociedad were level just past the hour, however, when Carlos Vela, who has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS in recent days, rifled one into the roof of the net after the Mexican had found space inside Sevilla's penalty box.

Sarabia should have netted his second of the night in the 72nd minute after a smart pass from Escudero had found the Spaniard on the edge of the Sociedad box, but his effort cleared the crossbar.

Sociedad were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when David Zurutuza picked up a second yellow card in quick succession, but Sevilla could not make use of their one-man advantage as the points were shared.

Sociedad have now stretched their unbeaten run in La Liga to four matches, which has moved them level on points with sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao in the table, while Sevilla remain fourth - two points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid.