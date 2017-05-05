May 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
1-1
Real Sociedad
Sarabia (41')
Lenglet (4'), Vasquez (44'), Mercado (58'), Sarabia (68')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Vela (61')
Illarramendi (42'), Canales (67'), Martinez (71'), Zurutuza (74')
Zurutuza (79')

Result: Sevilla, Real Sociedad share the spoils

A general view of estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the Spain v Ukraine EURO 2016 Qualifier on March 27, 2015
© Getty Images
Ten-man Real Sociedad come from behind to secure a point in Friday night's La Liga clash with Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Ten-man Real Sociedad came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sevilla in Friday night's La Liga clash at the Estadio Ramon.

Sevilla dominated the first 45 minutes of action, twice coming close through Sergio Escudero and Wissam Ben Yedder before taking the lead in the 41st minute.

The opening goal came from Pablo Sarabia, who reacted first to a loose ball inside the Sociedad box before sweeping into the top corner as the home side led entering the half-time break.

Sociedad were level just past the hour, however, when Carlos Vela, who has been strongly linked with a move to the MLS in recent days, rifled one into the roof of the net after the Mexican had found space inside Sevilla's penalty box.

Sarabia should have netted his second of the night in the 72nd minute after a smart pass from Escudero had found the Spaniard on the edge of the Sociedad box, but his effort cleared the crossbar.

Sociedad were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when David Zurutuza picked up a second yellow card in quick succession, but Sevilla could not make use of their one-man advantage as the points were shared.

Sociedad have now stretched their unbeaten run in La Liga to four matches, which has moved them level on points with sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao in the table, while Sevilla remain fourth - two points behind third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Carlos Vela Garrido of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the La Liga match between Real Socided and Elche FC at Estadio Anoeta on November 28, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona352564104337181
2Real Madrid34256392395381
3Atletico MadridAtletico35218665254071
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal35189852282463
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar35159115445954
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas35109165266-1439
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3559213870-3224
RGranada3548232874-4620
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
 