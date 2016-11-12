World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Wales
1-1
SerbiaSerbia
Bale (30')
Bale (35'), Allen (54'), Ledley (69'), Williams (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Mitrovic (86')
Nastasic (45'), Stojkovic (88'), Katai (90')

Gareth Bale: 'Two points dropped against Serbia'

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
© SilverHub
Wales playmaker Gareth Bale admits that his side "lost two points" following their 1-1 draw with visitors Serbia in their World Cup qualifying encounter in Cardiff.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 22:28 UK

Wales winger Gareth Bale has admitted that his side "lost two points" following a 1-1 draw at home to Serbia in their World Cup qualifying encounter this evening.

The Real Madrid playmaker had appeared on course to earn all three points for the hosts following his well-taken opener, but the Dragons were left to rue a rather flat performance as Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home late on to steal a point for the visitors.

"We are so disappointed at the moment, we played great in the first half but then we faded," Bale told reporters after the game, according to BBC Sport.

"We dug in. It's one of those things, you go so close at one end and then they go up and score.

"We believe we can still do it, we just need to keep working hard. At home we were confident, we were 1-0 up in the 85th minute, it's two points lost."

Wales currently sit in third spot with six points in Group D after four games played.

Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Ivanovic: 'Arnautovic should leave Stoke'
>
View our homepages for Aleksandar Mitrovic, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Serbia News
Serbia's Branislav Ivanovic in action against Scotland during their World Cup qualifying match on March 26, 2013
Branislav Ivanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'
 Wales manager Chris Coleman looks on during the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
Chris Coleman: 'Wales did enough to beat Serbia'
 Joe Ledley in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Georgia on October 9, 2016
Joe Ledley: 'Wales need to stay positive despite Serbia draw'
Bale: 'Two points dropped against Serbia'Result: Aleksandar Mitrovic denies Wales valuable victoryLive Commentary: Wales 1-1 Serbia - as it happenedIvanovic: 'Arnautovic should leave Stoke'Result: ROI's Murphy secures point in Serbia
Republic of Ireland fixture passes inspectionIvanovic: 'ROI toughest opponents for Serbia'Coleman, O'Shea return to Ireland trainingEuro 2016 missing men XIMatic weighing up Serbia retirement
> Serbia Homepage
More Wales News
A general shot of an armband adorned with a poppy prior to England's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Home nations handed fines for poppy displays
 Chris Coleman leads a Wales training session on March 22, 2016
Chris Coleman given Special Recognition Award at Wales Sport Awards
 Wales winger Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Gareth Bale injury 'not as bad as initially feared'
Gethin Jones considering Australia switchBBC SPOTY contenders announcedNorthern Ireland, Wales face FIFA investigationThree Wales players make TOTY shortlistBale: 'Giggs is my greatest ever teammate'
Wales boss Coleman 'wanted in China'Ivanovic: 'No favourites in Group D'Vokes: 'Wales still in with a chance'Coleman: 'Wales did enough to win'Joe Ledley: 'We need to stay positive'
> Wales Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version