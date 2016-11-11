World Cup
Nov 11, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
3-0
Scotland
Sturridge (24'), Lallana (50'), Cahill (61')
Cahill (57'), Rooney (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Griffiths (56')

Darren Fletcher: 'We believe in Gordon Strachan'

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier between Scotland and Poland at Hampden Park on October 08, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
© Getty Images
Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher states that his teammates have full belief in under-fire boss Gordon Strachan following the country's recent 3-0 defeat to England.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 19:31 UK

Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has insisted that current coach Gordon Strachan has the backing of his players despite the country's recent run of poor form.

Strachan's charges were dealt another World Cup-qualifying blow on Friday night, as the Lions lost 3-0 to Gareth Southgate's England at Wembley to leave them second-from-bottom in Group F.

"We believe in the manager," Fletcher told reporters after the game. "We enjoy working for him. We know how passionate he is, as a manager doesn't deserve that."

Scotland have so far only been able to collect four points from their opening four matches during qualification.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan at a press conference on June 3, 2016
Caldwell: 'Strachan has the experience'
>
