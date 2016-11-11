Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher states that his teammates have full belief in under-fire boss Gordon Strachan following the country's recent 3-0 defeat to England.

Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has insisted that current coach Gordon Strachan has the backing of his players despite the country's recent run of poor form.

Strachan's charges were dealt another World Cup-qualifying blow on Friday night, as the Lions lost 3-0 to Gareth Southgate's England at Wembley to leave them second-from-bottom in Group F.

"We believe in the manager," Fletcher told reporters after the game. "We enjoy working for him. We know how passionate he is, as a manager doesn't deserve that."

Scotland have so far only been able to collect four points from their opening four matches during qualification.