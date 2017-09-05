Oliver Burke was on target as Scotland opened their Under-21 Euro 2019 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Paisley.

The hosts could have taken an early lead when Dom Thomas's corner fell to an unmarked John Souttar 12 yards out, but he volleyed over the crossbar.

The visitors rattled Ryan Fulton's woodwork on 33 minutes but there was little else in the way of threats as the half-time whistle blew with both sides all square.

West Bromwich Albion youngster Oliver Burke, capped five times for the Scotland senior team, opened the scoring just after the hour when he fired home after a Stevie Mallan corner was not properly cleared by the Dutch defence.

Mallan had gone close with a neat flick before he extended Scotland's lead, running onto a loose ball after a defensive mix-up and stroking it past Joel Drommel from just inside the box.

The victory gets Scotland off to a winning start in their qualification campaign, with a fixture against England to come next on October 6.