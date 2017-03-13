Crowd generic

Sassuolo

Sassuolo: 'Eusebio Di Francesco could leave'

Head coach of US Sassuolo Eusebio Di Francesco looks on during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Carpi FC at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on November 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali admits that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco could leave at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has admitted that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco could leave at the end of the season if the Italian outfit 'received an offer from a big club'.

Di Francesco's work at Sassuolo has led to suggestions that a number of clubs, including Roma and Fiorentina, want to prise the head coach away from his current position.

Carnevali has said that Di Francesco is "married into a project" with the Italian side, but has insisted that he would not stand in the 47-year-old's way if the right offer was to arrive at the end of the season.

"Every year, at this point of the season, you [journalists] start talking about the departure of our coach," Carnevali told Tuttomercatoweb. "We have a great coach and if he were to receive an offer from a big club, it would be discussed calmly.

"Di Francesco has two more years left on his contract with Sassuolo and is married into a project with us. We share his mutual satisfaction."

Di Francesco took charge of Sassuolo in 2012 and has helped establish the Modena side as a Serie A club.

Eusebio Di Francesco head coach of US Sassuolo Calcio reacts during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and US Sassuolo Calcio on April 19, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Roma considering Di Francesco
>
View our homepages for Giovanni Carnevali, Eusebio Di Francesco, Football
Your Comments
More Sassuolo News
Head coach of US Sassuolo Eusebio Di Francesco looks on during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Carpi FC at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on November 8, 2015
Sassuolo: 'Eusebio Di Francesco could leave'
 A general view of the stadium Alberto Braglia ahead before of the Serie B match between US Sassuolo Calcio and AS Varese at Alberto Braglia Stadium on October 14, 2012
Report: Leicester City in talks with Sassuolo over Francesco Acerbi
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Report: Leicester City plan £8m Francesco Acerbi bid
West Ham, Liverpool target Sassuolo striker?Result: Genk top Group F by seeing off SassuoloSassuolo not looking to sell DefrelEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsReport: Arsenal, Liverpool watch Defrel
Sassuolo confirm Mario Balotelli snubSassuolo 'turn down Mario Balotelli'Atletico Madrid sign Sime VrsaljkoSime Vrsaljko 'passes Atletico medical'Sassuolo qualify for Europa League
> Sassuolo Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus28231458193970
2Roma28202661253662
3Napoli28186465303560
4Inter Milan28173853292454
5Lazio27165647291853
6Atalanta BCAtalanta28164843331052
7AC Milan2815584132950
8Fiorentina2812974537845
9Sampdoria2811893533241
10Torino2710985143839
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo28115123337-438
12Udinese2896133237-533
13Bologna2887132541-1631
14CagliariCagliari2894153658-2231
15SassuoloSassuolo2894153543-831
16Genoa2878133042-1229
17Empoli2857161543-2822
18Palermo2836192356-3315
19Crotone2835202148-2714
20Pescara2826202963-3412
> Full Version
 