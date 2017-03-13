Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has admitted that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco could leave at the end of the season if the Italian outfit 'received an offer from a big club'.
Di Francesco's work at Sassuolo has led to suggestions that a number of clubs, including Roma and Fiorentina, want to prise the head coach away from his current position.
Carnevali has said that Di Francesco is "married into a project" with the Italian side, but has insisted that he would not stand in the 47-year-old's way if the right offer was to arrive at the end of the season.
"Every year, at this point of the season, you [journalists] start talking about the departure of our coach," Carnevali told Tuttomercatoweb. "We have a great coach and if he were to receive an offer from a big club, it would be discussed calmly.
"Di Francesco has two more years left on his contract with Sassuolo and is married into a project with us. We share his mutual satisfaction."
Di Francesco took charge of Sassuolo in 2012 and has helped establish the Modena side as a Serie A club.