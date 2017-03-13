Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali admits that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco could leave at the end of the season.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has admitted that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco could leave at the end of the season if the Italian outfit 'received an offer from a big club'.

Di Francesco's work at Sassuolo has led to suggestions that a number of clubs, including Roma and Fiorentina, want to prise the head coach away from his current position.

Carnevali has said that Di Francesco is "married into a project" with the Italian side, but has insisted that he would not stand in the 47-year-old's way if the right offer was to arrive at the end of the season.

"Every year, at this point of the season, you [journalists] start talking about the departure of our coach," Carnevali told Tuttomercatoweb. "We have a great coach and if he were to receive an offer from a big club, it would be discussed calmly.

"Di Francesco has two more years left on his contract with Sassuolo and is married into a project with us. We share his mutual satisfaction."

Di Francesco took charge of Sassuolo in 2012 and has helped establish the Modena side as a Serie A club.