Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
St EtienneSaint-Etienne

Romain Hamouma relishing Manchester United clash

St Etienne's French midfielder Romain Hamouma reacts after scoring an equalizer during the French L1 football match Saint-Etienne (ASSE) vs Monaco (ASM) on November 9, 2014
© Getty Images
Saint-Etienne attacker Romain Hamouma admits that he 'cannot wait' to face Manchester United in the last-32 stage of the Europa League.
The first leg of the knockout tie will take place at Old Trafford on Thursday week, before Saint-Etienne welcome the English giants to France for the reverse match one week later.

Hamouma has claimed that he is used to facing Man United on the Playstation and cannot wait to take on the Red Devils in person later this month.

"We have a real chance to play this extraordinary club. It will be great for our fans. A world class match!
"We will play hard. If we manage to do something, it will be great. And if we cannot do it, it's just normal," the 29-year-old told France Football.

"We played Inter in 2014 but Manchester United is another level. Five years ago, this kind of match, I was playing it on the Playstation! Besides, I have never set foot in England."

Saint-Etienne are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 table - just one point behind fourth-place Lyon.

Shakhtar players celebrate a goal during the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Braga on April 14, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco24174370224855
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG23154445172849
3Nice23147238182049
4Lyon22121940271337
5Saint-EtienneSt Etienne239952618836
6Bordeaux249962728-136
7Marseille239682928133
8GuingampGuingamp238782827131
9Rennes238782327-431
10Toulouse2385102626029
11Nancy227691725-827
12Lille2375112128-726
13Montpellier HSCMontpellier2468103242-1026
14Metz2275102237-1526
15NantesNantes2375111531-1626
16Caen2374122538-1325
17Dijon235993135-424
18Angers2365121932-1323
19Bastia2357112028-822
20Lorient2363142646-2021
