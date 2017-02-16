Saint-Etienne attacker Romain Hamouma admits that he 'cannot wait' to face Manchester United in the last-32 stage of the Europa League.

The first leg of the knockout tie will take place at Old Trafford on Thursday week, before Saint-Etienne welcome the English giants to France for the reverse match one week later.

Hamouma has claimed that he is used to facing Man United on the Playstation and cannot wait to take on the Red Devils in person later this month.

"We have a real chance to play this extraordinary club. It will be great for our fans. A world class match!

"We will play hard. If we manage to do something, it will be great. And if we cannot do it, it's just normal," the 29-year-old told France Football.

"We played Inter in 2014 but Manchester United is another level. Five years ago, this kind of match, I was playing it on the Playstation! Besides, I have never set foot in England."

Saint-Etienne are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 table - just one point behind fourth-place Lyon.