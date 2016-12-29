Burton Albion move five points clear of the Championship relegation zone after claiming a 2-1 win at bottom side Rotherham United on Thursday night.

Burton Albion have moved five points clear of the Championship relegation zone after claiming a 2-1 win at Rotherham United on Thursday night.

Nigel Clough's charges opened the scoring on 36 minutes when Millers goalkeeper Lewis Price spilled a tame Lucas Akins shot into the path of Chris O'Grady, who tapped home against his former club.

The Brewers then doubled their lead five minutes later, John Brayford curling a cross into the hosts' box which Jackson Irvine converted with a flying header off the crossbar and into the net.

Rotherham succeeded in halving the deficit in first-half stoppage time when Tom Adeyemi poked home a rebound after Richard Wood's header had been saved from Joe Newell's free-kick.

Despite an impressive second half from Paul Warne's men, the visitors held on to claim all three points come the final whistle, putting them five points clear of the drop zone in 19th place.

Rotherham, meanwhile, continue to prop up the Championship table as they sit 10 points from safety.