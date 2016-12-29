Dec 29, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​The New York Stadium
RotherhamRotherham United
1-2
Burton Albion
Adeyemi (45')
FT(HT: 1-2)
O'Grady (36'), Irvine (41')

Result: Burton Albion five points clear of Championship drop zone after win at Rotherham United

Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Burton Albion move five points clear of the Championship relegation zone after claiming a 2-1 win at bottom side Rotherham United on Thursday night.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 22:46 UK

Burton Albion have moved five points clear of the Championship relegation zone after claiming a 2-1 win at Rotherham United on Thursday night.

Nigel Clough's charges opened the scoring on 36 minutes when Millers goalkeeper Lewis Price spilled a tame Lucas Akins shot into the path of Chris O'Grady, who tapped home against his former club.

The Brewers then doubled their lead five minutes later, John Brayford curling a cross into the hosts' box which Jackson Irvine converted with a flying header off the crossbar and into the net.

Rotherham succeeded in halving the deficit in first-half stoppage time when Tom Adeyemi poked home a rebound after Richard Wood's header had been saved from Joe Newell's free-kick.

Despite an impressive second half from Paul Warne's men, the visitors held on to claim all three points come the final whistle, putting them five points clear of the drop zone in 19th place.

Rotherham, meanwhile, continue to prop up the Championship table as they sit 10 points from safety.

A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle23161645182749
3Reading2313463330343
4Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2313372827142
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2312472723440
7Derby CountyDerby2311662415939
8Fulham2399540281236
9Aston Villa2481152623335
10Barnsley2310494035534
11Birmingham CityBirmingham239772730-334
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston239593131032
14Brentford2385102930-129
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves237793132-128
16Ipswich TownIpswich237792226-428
17Bristol City2383123030027
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2375113641-526
19Burton Albion2467112633-725
20Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
21Queens Park RangersQPR2365122034-1423
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2355132739-1220
23Wigan AthleticWigan2346132030-1018
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
