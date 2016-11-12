World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 5pm UK
Austria
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Dragovic (54'), Baumgartlinger (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (48')
Duffy (45'), Brady (72')

Martin O'Neill: 'Republic of Ireland have great resilience'

Martin O'Neill the manager of the Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier play off, second leg match between Republic of Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Aviva Stadium on November 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Republic of Ireland coach Martin O'Neill talks up his side's resilience after their important 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over hosts Austria.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 22:44 UK

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has spoken of his pride at the resilience displayed by his charges after they claimed a vital 1-0 victory over Austria in their World Cup qualifying fixture this evening.

Ireland cemented their position at the top of Group D on Saturday evening thanks to a solitary strike from James McClean, leading O'Neill to heap praise on the mental strength of his side.

"It was nice to see it through tonight," said O'Neill following the win, according to The Irish Independent.

"They had a chance in the very last minute (a Marc Janko header from close range) and that would have been a real disappointment.

"There is a great resilience about our team, a great strength of character about this side. I couldn't be any more pleased with this team."

The Republic now hold 10 points from a possible 12 after four games played.

Jakub Wawrzyniak of Poland tackles Seamus Coleman of Republic of Ireland during the EURO 2016 Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Poland at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2015
