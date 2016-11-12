Republic of Ireland winger James McClean tells of his delight after helping to earn his side a slender 1-0 victory in their World Cup qualifying fixture with Austria.

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean has talked up his side's "huge" victory after claiming a 1-0 away win over Austria in their World Cup qualifying fixture.

McClean grabbed the winner for Martin O'Neill's men on their travels, leaving the Republic with 10 points in a group that has already seen them play three out of their four away fixtures.

"It's huge. There are no world-class teams in this group, we will all take points off each other so to win in Austria is no easy feat. We are delighted," McClean told reporters after the game.

"Hopefully that gives us a platform to believe that we can win this group. We have got momentum, we are top of the group so we are delighted.

"Roy Keane hammers us in training about always hitting the target so that is all I was thinking about when I was running through. If I'd missed he would have killed me."

The Republic of Ireland currently hold top spot in Group D.