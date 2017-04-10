Apr 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Anoeta
Real Sociedad
3-1
Sporting GijonSporting Gijon
Jose (3'), Juanmi (27'), Berchiche (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Elderson (87')

Result: Real Sociedad defeat Sporting Gijon to climb into La Liga top six

Xabi Prieto is mobbed by a herd of Real Sociedad teammates after scoring on February 22, 2015
© AFP
Real Sociedad climb into the top six of La Liga following their 3-1 win over struggling Sporting Gijon on Monday night.
Real Sociedad have climbed into the top six of La Liga following their 3-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Monday night.

Eusebio Sacristan's charges began brightly at the Anoeta Stadium and took the lead after just three minutes when Willian Jose nodded into an empty net after Ivan Cuellar was caught out.

Just before the half-hour mark Sociedad were two up as Xabi Prieto played in Juanmi, whose subsequent deflected shot from inside the box sailed past the helpless Gijon goalkeeper.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and they were duly rewarded in the 77th minute when David Zurutuza's pinpoint pass found Yuri Berchiche, who edged into space and rifled a shot into the top-left corner of the visitors' net.

Rubi's side managed to claim a late consolation when Gijon fired home from close range, but it proved too little too late for the Asturians.

The result sees Sociedad leapfrog Eibar and Athletic Bilbao into sixth place, while Gijon remain five points adrift in La Liga's bottom three.

FC Barcelona's Dutch coach Frank Rijkaard says goodbye to his teammate Eusebio Sacristan holding a T-shirt that says in Catalan you 'never smoked alone' that the journalists have given to him during his last press conference as FC Barcelona coach in Camp
Xabi Prieto is mobbed by a herd of Real Sociedad teammates after scoring on February 22, 2015
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona thump Sporting Gijon to top La Liga
 Javier Mascherano for Barcelona on February 11, 2015
Team News: Javier Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XI
Live Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Sporting - as it happenedOutgoing Gijon boss refuses multimillion payoutSporting Gijon coach Abelardo resignsSporting Gijon 'close to Tiote deal'Result: Ronaldo hits brace in Real Madrid win
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Gijon - as it happenedResult: Barcelona go top with win at SportingLive Commentary: Sporting 0-5 Barcelona - as it happenedPreview: Sporting Gijon vs. BarcelonaLa Liga match halted due to racist chanting
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 