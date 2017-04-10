Real Sociedad climb into the top six of La Liga following their 3-1 win over struggling Sporting Gijon on Monday night.

Eusebio Sacristan's charges began brightly at the Anoeta Stadium and took the lead after just three minutes when Willian Jose nodded into an empty net after Ivan Cuellar was caught out.

Just before the half-hour mark Sociedad were two up as Xabi Prieto played in Juanmi, whose subsequent deflected shot from inside the box sailed past the helpless Gijon goalkeeper.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure and they were duly rewarded in the 77th minute when David Zurutuza's pinpoint pass found Yuri Berchiche, who edged into space and rifled a shot into the top-left corner of the visitors' net.

Rubi's side managed to claim a late consolation when Gijon fired home from close range, but it proved too little too late for the Asturians.

The result sees Sociedad leapfrog Eibar and Athletic Bilbao into sixth place, while Gijon remain five points adrift in La Liga's bottom three.