Live Commentary: Sporting Gijon 0-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid , meanwhile, were held at home by Atletico Madrid last weekend, but victory here would see them open up a six-point lead over second-place Barcelona at the summit.

Sporting's 3-1 defeat at Real Sociedad on Monday night left Rubi's side down in 18th position in the table, four points from the safety of 17th position, which is currently occupied by Leganes.

14 min GOAL! Sporting Gijon 1-0 Real Madrid (Cop)

12 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for Real Madrid as Lucas meets a cross from Danilo, but his header just misses the target! That was a super delivery from Danilo though.

11 min A free kick from James finds a route through to Ramos, but the centre-back cannot make proper contact and Cuellar is on hand to claim. Real Madrid are just starting to dominate the ball here.

10 min Coentrao is making his first league start of the season this afternoon, and the Portugal international has been bright down the left for the visitors. Isco is also starting to see more of the ball as he picks up pockets of space in dangerous positions. Still goalless with 10 minutes played though.

8 min CHANCE! Super chance for the home side as Gomez breaks down the left before picking out the head of Cop at the far post, but Nacho is on hand to make a vital clearance!

6 min Lucas Vasquez breaks into the Sporting box before looking to pick out a teammate with a deep cross, but Babin is up to make the clearance, and Alvarez can clear into the Real Madrid half of the field.

5 min Quite a scrappy game at the moment as both teams battle for control of the possession. The home supporters are in fine voice as they drive their team forward, although there has not been a chance or serious attack of note in the opening five minutes. Pretty uneventful thus far in Gijon.

3 min ... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon. It has been a decent start from the home side, although Real Madrid have had a couple of chances to counter-attack in the last 60 seconds or so. You sense the first goal here - if there is one - could be vital.

0 min KICKOFF! Real Madrid kick things off in Gijon...

3.12pm Here we go then. Both sets of players have joined us on the pitch for the first 45 minutes of action in Gijon. Can Sporting upset this second-string Real Madrid? Stay tuned right here to find out!

3.08pm Just a reminder of the two teams this afternoon... TEAMS! GIJON: Cuellar; L.Castellano, Mere, Babin, Amorebieta, Lopez; Gomez, Vesga, Alvarez, Carmona; Cop REAL: Casilla; Danilo, Ramos, Nacho, Coentrao; Kovacic, James, Isco; Vasquez, Morata, Asensio

3.05pm Sporting have the second-worst home record in the league this season, however, having collected just 14 points from their 15 matches. Only Osasuna have conceded more home goals, meanwhile, which is an indication of their struggles. The battle to stay in the division is still open at this stage!

3.02pm 1 - Sporting have only won one of the last 15 games against @realmadriden in #LaLiga (2D, 12L), 0-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in 2011. Fallen. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 15, 2017

2.58pm Sporting survived by the skin of their teeth last season – finishing 17th in La Liga – but they will enter this match having won just won of their last eight in the league. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Malaga in their last home match on April 5, before losing 3-1 at Real Sociedad on Monday night. This afternoon is a tough game for Sporting, but they have a massive fixture away to fellow strugglers Osasuna next weekend. Defeat in that one and it could well be good night for the season.

2.55pm As for Sporting, Rubi's side currently sit 18th in La Liga - five points behind 17th-place Leganes with seven games left to play. It is far from a terminal situation, but the Red and Whites do need to start putting some points on the board if they are to secure another season of top-flight Spanish football.

2.52pm Real Madrid's final five league matches are against Deportivo (A), Valencia (H), Granada (A), Sevilla (H) and Malaga (A), and it is difficult to imagine them dropping too many points during that run of fixtures. They also still have a clash with Celta Vigo to rearrange, and that spare match could prove vital. © SilverHub

2.48pm In terms of what is ahead for Zidane's team, they will host Bayern in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next Tuesday, before the small matter of a league game against Barcelona on April 23. If Barcelona are to stand any chance of retaining the title this season, then surely Luis Enrique's side will need to collect all three points from the Bernabeu next weekend.

2.45pm Los Blancos are unbeaten in La Liga since suffering a 2-1 defeat at Valencia on February 22, while they have been strong on their travels this season – winning 10 of their 14 fixtures, losing just twice. They have conceded 16 times on their travels though, which is more than both Atletico and Villarreal.

2.42pm Indeed, Real Madrid now sit three points clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of the table with a game in hand. The reigning champions had the chance to move level on points when they visited Malaga last weekend, but a 2-0 defeat at La Rosaleda put the title race firmly in the hands of Real Madrid. Victory this afternoon and Zidane's side would open up a six-point lead at the summit. © SilverHub

2.38pm Real Madrid entered last weekend's Madrid derby at home to Atletico Madrid off the back of five straight La Liga victories. It appeared that would become six when they led 1-0 into the latter stages at the Bernabeu, but Antoine Griezmann's late effort ensured that the points would be shared. It looked to be two points lost for Los Blancos, but it turned out to be one point gained.

2.35pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm afternoon in Gijon. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid. As mentioned, Los Blancos were in Champions League quarter-final action away to Bayern on Wednesday night, where they recorded a 2-1 win. Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead on the night, but a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo secured a very impressive result for the reigning champions.

2.32pm As for Real Madrid, head coach Zinedine Zidane has incredibly made nine changes to the team that started the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to Bayern Munich during the week. Only centre-back pairing Sergio Ramos and Nacho keep their spots, while there is a first La Liga start of the season at left-back for Fabio Coentrao. Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez and Alvaro Morata will start as the front three for the Spanish giants as Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are all rested. © Getty Images

2.28pm Spanish forward Burgui misses out for the home side this afternoon through suspension, while Juan Rodriguez and Lacina Traore are both absent through ankle and foot injuries respectively. In-demand centre-back Jorge Mere is once again in the XI, however, with the Spaniard hoping to impress against Real Madrid. Duje Cop returns from a slight knock, meanwhile, to lead the line.

2.25pm TEAMS! GIJON: Cuellar; L.Castellano, Mere, Babin, Amorebieta, Lopez; Gomez, Vesga, Alvarez, Carmona; Cop REAL: Casilla; Danilo, Ramos, Nacho, Coentrao; Kovacic, James, Isco; Vasquez, Morata, Asensio

2.22pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Gijon. Sporting have had four days to prepare for this match, but Real Madrid were in Champions League quarter-final action away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night – recording a 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena in the first leg. As expected, Zinedine Zidane has made alterations this afternoon... © AFP

2.19pm Real Madrid have won four of the last five La Liga meetings between the two teams, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse match at the Bernabeu earlier this season. The points were shared in a goalless draw when they clashed in this stadium during the 2015-16 campaign, however, while Sporting do have a recent league win over Real Madrid to their name – 1-0 at the Bernabeu in April 2011.