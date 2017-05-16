May 16, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Madejski Stadium
Reading
1-0
Fulham
Kermorgant (49' pen.)
Kermorgant (51'), Moore (52')
FT(HT: 0-0)

McDonald (38')

Result: Yann Kermongant penalty sends Reading to Wembley

Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Yann Kermorgant's scores from the penalty spot to send Reading into the Championship playoff final after a 1-0 victory over Fulham.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 21:57 UK

Yann Kermorgant's second-half penalty was enough to send Reading into the Championship playoff final after a 1-0 win over Fulham.

With the tie level after the first leg at Craven Cottage, the Royals settled well in the early stages, with Kermorgant almost breaking the deadlock on 12 minutes, but his effort was stopped by Marcus Bettinelli, who reached low down to right to palm the ball away.

However, Jaap Stam's side almost fell behind when Ryan Fredricks' low left-footed strike was kept out by a combination of Ali Al-Habsi and the woodwork.

Fulham went close against before the half hour mark after Tom Cairney's free kick was saved by Al-Habsi before the Omani keeper recovered to thwart Sone Aluko from close range.

Reading were awarded a penalty within minutes of the restart for a handball by Tomas Kalas. Kermongant, who missed in a penalty shootout during the playoffs in 2010 with Leicester City, stepped and calmly found the corner.

It perhaps should have been two within minutes when John Swift was left with the seemingly simple job of a tap-in from two yards out, but the midfielder somehow guided his shot into the grateful arms of Bettinelli.

Fulham threw players forward in search of an equaliser and almost got back on terms when Lucas Piazon's effort was blocked by Liam Moore.

The Cottagers continued to take risks with time running out and went close again in the dying stages after Kevin McDonald's guided shot was tipped over by Al-Habsi.

Reading's resolve saw them through to the final whistle and a place at Wembley where they will play either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield Town for a place in the Premier League.

Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 9, 2016
Read Next:
Jaap Stam defends use of 'negative' tactics
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Yann Kermorgant, Marcus Bettinelli, Ali Al-Habsi, Ryan Fredericks, Sone Aluko, Tom Cairney, Tomas Kalas, John Swift, Lucas Piazon, Liam Moore, Kevin McDonald, Jaap Stam, Football
Your Comments
More Reading News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Result: Yann Kermongant penalty sends Reading to Wembley
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 9, 2016
Jaap Stam defends use of 'negative' tactics in playoff semi-final
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Result: Nothing to separate Fulham, Reading in semi-final first leg
Team News: Ayite, Johansen in for FulhamPreview: Fulham vs. ReadingJaap Stam unsure of Reading futureLeeds, Reading chase Portuguese defender?Live Coverage: Championship final day
Carvalhal, Kermorgant win Championship gongsTeam News: Kodjia fit to start for VillaStam: 'Reading must learn from Norwich loss'Leeds's Cooper charged with violent conductKermorgant announces retirement plans
> Reading Homepage
More Fulham News
Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Result: Yann Kermongant penalty sends Reading to Wembley
 Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'All to play for in semi-final second leg'
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Result: Nothing to separate Fulham, Reading in semi-final first leg
Team News: Ayite, Johansen in for FulhamCairney: 'I can perform in Premier League'Preview: Fulham vs. ReadingLive Coverage: Championship final dayJokanovic: 'Sessegnon should stay at Fulham'
Bilic's position at West Ham under threat?Man United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'Jose Mourinho's son leaves FulhamTom Cairney: 'Fulham will be feared'Liverpool to move for teenage defender?
> Fulham Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 