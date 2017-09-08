Sep 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Saint-Symphorien
Result: Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Paris Saint-Germain dismantle Metz

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are among the goalscorers as Paris Saint-Germain win convincingly at Metz.
Reporter

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 21:59 UK

Kylian Mbappe was among the goals on his Paris Saint-Germain debut as his side rolled out 4-1 winners at Metz.

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for the visitors from close range after collecting a through-ball from Neymar, but PSG looked vulnerable at the back in the opening stages.

Their defensive frailties were exploited by the hosts just before half time when former Newcastle United striker Emmanuel Riviere headed home unmarked at the back post to make it 1-1.

Metz were dealt a blow early in the second period when Benoit Assou-Ekotto was shown a straight red card for a foul on Mbappe, and PSG took full advantage of their extra man.

Mbappe netted his debut goal in the 58th minute following a poor clearance by Ivan Balliu, the former AS Monaco man rifling an unstoppable strike beyond Eiji Kawashima in the Metz goal.

Neymar got his name on the scoresheet in the 68th minute, the world's most expensive player curling a strike into the net from the edge of the area to put the visitors out of sight.

Cavani netted his second of the night in the 73rd minute, the ball falling kindly to him after the Metz defence failed to deal with Yuri Berchiche's cross, allowing the striker to round Kawashima and tap the ball home.

Lucas Moura capped off the scoring in the 86th minute, guiding Thomas Meunier's back-post cross beyond the Japanese goalkeeper at the second time of asking to make it 5-1 to the away side.

The result leaves PSG at the top of Ligue 1 with maximum points from the five games they have played so far.

Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
