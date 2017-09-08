Sep 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Saint-Symphorien
Metz
vs.
PSGParis Saint-Germain
 

Kylian Mbappe included in Paris Saint-Germain squad

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
New Paris Saint-Germain signing Kylian Mbappe is set for his debut for the club after being included in their squad for the Ligue 1 clash with Metz.
New Paris Saint-Germain signing Kylian Mbappe has been included in the squad for Friday's Ligue 1 clash with Metz.

The 18-year-old's future was one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window, and he finally sealed his switch from AS Monaco to PSG in an initial loan deal during deadline day last week.

Mbappe will make the move permanent in a £166m switch next summer, becoming the second most expensive player in football history behind only new teammate Neymar.

Neymar has already hit the ground running in the French capital, and Mbappe will be hoping to have a similar impact should he be handed his debut during Friday's clash with Metz.

Mbappe, who scored his first international goal for France during the international break, could start alongside Edinson Cavani and Neymar up front for the free-spending French outfit as they look to continue their 100% start to the season.

