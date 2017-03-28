Mar 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Portugal
2-3
Sweden
Ronaldo (18'), Granqvist (34' og.)
FT(HT: 2-0)
Claesson (57', 76'), Cancelo (93')

Result: Sweden score late to complete dramatic turnaround against Portugal

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
© AFP
Sweden recover from two goals down to beat Portugal 3-2, scoring a stoppage-rime winner to inflict a first loss in five on their opponents.
Sweden have battled back from two goals down to inflict a 3-2 friendly defeat on Portugal at the Estadio dos Barreiros this evening.

Sweden's forward and team captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Euro 2016 second leg play-off football match between Denmark and Sweden at Parken stadium in Copenhagen on November 17, 2015
expand
 