Jun 20, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadion GOSiR
Portugal U21sPortugal Under-21s
0-1
Spain U21sSpain Under-21s

Neves (4')
LIVE
Niguez (21')
Ceballos (56')

Team News: Renato Sanches brought into Portugal XI for Spain clash

Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
© AFP
Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches is brought into the starting lineup for Portugal's meeting with Spain at the European Under-21s Championship.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 19:01 UK

Renato Sanches has been handed a starting role for Portugal Under-21s' meeting with Spain Under-21s after being overlooked last time out.

The Bayern Munich midfielder was a surprise omission for the 2-0 win over Serbia in the Selecao's U21 Euro 2017 opener, but after coming off the bench to set up the second goal he is reinstanted for this Iberian derby in Gdynia.

Sanches's inclusion means that Diogo Jota drops out, as boss Rui Jorge alters his formation and instead goes with a two-man frontline - Goncalo Guedes and Daniel Podence starting just ahead of the Bayern man.

Albert Celades has made two changes to Spain's starting lineup, meanwhile, bringing in Jonny and Dani Ceballos for Jose Luis Gaya and Denis Suarez.

La Rojita won their opening game 5-0 against Macedonia, putting them in a strong position in the early Group B standings, with only the top side guaranteed a passage through to the semis.

Portugal Under-21s: Varela; Cancelo, Ie, Ruben Semedo, Rodrigues; Carvalho, Neves, Fernandes; Sanches, Podence; Guedes

Spain Under-21s: Kepa; Bellerin, Vallejo, Mere, Jonny; Llorente, Niguez; Asensio, Ceballos, Deulofeu; Sandro

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
