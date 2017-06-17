Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the U21 Euro 2017 group-stage clash between Portugal Under-21s and Serbia Under-21s from the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz.
Portugal head into this match as strong favourites, having gone unbeaten in their last 14 matches since losing the 2015 final to Sweden.
It could be a tough afternoon for Serbia, as they have failed to win a single game in their past two appearances in this tournament since reaching the final in 2007.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
PORTUGAL XI: Varela; Cancelo, Edgar, Semedo, Rodrigues; Carvalho, Neves, Fernandes, Guedes, Jota, Podence
SERBIA XI: Milinkovic; Gajic, Jovanovic, Veljkovic, Antonov; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Grujic, Gacinovic; Cavric, Djurdjevic
